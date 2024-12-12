New Picture Book THE ADVENTURES OF OO-OO Gets Kids Excited About Working on Cars and Trucks

Charleston, SC, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- There’s an important message that doesn’t get as much airtime as it should in our education system: Trade jobs matter. With over 20 percent of Americans working in trade professions like transportation, construction, production, and farming, these jobs are a big deal. And some reports say that around 90 percent of people working in these industries feel satisfied with their careers.

Kids need to know about trade jobs—how important they are, and how they can be a great path to a fulfilling, meaningful life. Thankfully, authors like Cortney Barnett are on the case. Barnett was a diesel mechanic who’s spent over twenty years working in trucking. Her new picture book The Adventures of Oo-Oo is all about educating kids on her line of work through storytelling.

The book is a fun, engaging story about the loveable character Oo-Oo (based on a family-favorite stuffed monkey that has shared in numerous adventures around her home), who loves driving his car. When Oo-Oo encounters a broken-down ice cream truck, he sets out on a journey to help repair the truck so it can make its delivery in time. Along the way, Oo-Oo learns about what it takes to repair a truck—and the people who make that happen.

Barnett elevates the importance of automotive work and the position of a diesel technician in a way that will make kids excited to learn about this important industry. The story itself is delightful, and each page is filled with colorful, cartoon-like pictures that will make this book a treasure for children’s libraries in homes and schools. A great addition to elementary school story time or to your local library’s recommended reading list, The Adventures of Oo-Oo is an absolutely joyful read—especially for kids interested in cars, trucks, and tinkering.

About the Author:

Cortney Barnett was a diesel technician who has been working in trucking for over twenty years. She is passionate about teaching kids the importance of transportation, and she is thrilled to share the exciting world of mechanics with the next generation. Cortney is grateful for the opportunity to encourage young people to love, value, and take pride in their work. Cortney’s husband, who is a diesel technician, shares in her adventures—along with their three sons and their very special family member Oo-Oo.

