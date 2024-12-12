Early Bird Registration Now Open for Questex’s StreamTV Show 2025 – The #1 Must-Attend Event for the Streaming Television Industry, June 11-13 in Denver

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s highly anticipated StreamTV Show, the premier gathering for the streaming television industry, is now open for early bird registration. Taking place June 11-13 at the Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center – Marriot in Denver, CO, this year’s show promises groundbreaking insights, unparalleled networking, and unforgettable experiences. For a limited time, attendees can secure passes starting at $1,099 at early bird rates – available only until April 4, 2025.

“Streaming TV is at a pivotal moment, and so is our event. After our record-breaking 2024 show with 1,100 attendees, and another year of 60% growth, we’re ready to take our investment in StreamTV Show 2025 to the next level,” said Kevin Gray, VP & Market Leader, Questex Technology Group. “From new activations and experiences with major performing artists, talent, and creators, to the ushering in of the largest 1 to 1 meeting program in the industry, next year’s event will be the best one yet.”

Unmissable Highlight: Evan Shapiro’s Media Universe Summit

One of the 2025 show’s most exciting additions is the Media Universe Summit, a transformative event experience led by media strategist and visionary Evan Shapiro. Known for his unmatched insights and sharp wit, Shapiro will guide attendees through the ever-shifting dynamics of streaming, consumer behavior, and media innovation. Set to run on June 12, this interactive session will provide attendees with actionable strategies to stay ahead in a rapidly evolving industry. Cap it all off with the Summit’s exclusive reception on June 11 at The Outside Odyssey where connections and collaborations will begin.

“Today’s media landscape isn’t just changing—it’s being reshaped. At StreamTV Show 2025, we’re charting the now and the next,” said Shapiro. “I’m beyond thrilled to partner with StreamTV Show, the most important event for streaming television, to bring the Media Universe Summit to life. This collab will help attendees to navigate the disruption, create new opportunity, and learn how to thrive in this new era of Media.”

What’s New and Exciting at StreamTV Show 2025:

New Curated Content “Streams” diving deep into Growth & Monetization, Advertising, Content, Product & Technology, and FAST.

diving deep into Growth & Monetization, Advertising, Content, Product & Technology, and FAST. The Best Speakers in the Biz will be featured in the StreamTV Show content programming, including the industry titans and disruptors shaping the future of TV. Interested in speaking? Click here to learn more.

will be featured in the StreamTV Show content programming, including the industry titans and disruptors shaping the future of TV. Interested in speaking? Click here to learn more. The Market, a reimagined exhibit hall featuring top innovators and the industry’s favorite Circle Bar for lively discussions and networking.

a reimagined exhibit hall featuring top innovators and the industry’s favorite Circle Bar for lively discussions and networking. The StreamTV Awards, celebrating groundbreaking achievements in streaming.

celebrating groundbreaking achievements in streaming. The Backlot , a fun, studio-themed outdoor space perfect for networking, games, and creativity.

, a fun, studio-themed outdoor space perfect for networking, games, and creativity. The Big Bash, where industry professionals come together to connect and spark ideas.

Join the Leaders Shaping the Future of Streaming

StreamTV Show 2025 is powered by an impressive lineup of sponsors, including LG Ads, Amagi, Filmrise, The Asylum, Plex, Redspace, Stingray, Fastly, VideoElephant, The Weather Company, Brightcove, One Touch Intelligence, Nielsen/Gracenote, Frequency, Eagle Dock Media, AKTA, Wurl, Xumo, FreeCast, Kidstream, IndiCue, Verve Group/Smaato, and more. For StreamTV Show 2025 sponsorship opportunities, click here.

Press applications are also now open and can be submitted here.

Those interested in attending or sponsoring the 2025 StreamTV Show can visit https://www.streamtvshow.com/streamtvshowcom/why-sponsor for more information.

Additional details about the expo floor, workshops, speakers, networking, and activations will be announced in the coming months.

Stay connected with the StreamTV Show on Facebook, LinkedIn and X.

About The StreamTV Show

The StreamTV Show, produced and managed by Questex, is widely known as the industry’s largest annual event for next gen video programming distribution. For more information, visit http://www.streamtvshow.com. The StreamTV Show is supported by the event’s official publication, StreamTV Insider, the streaming TV industry’s daily monitor. For more information, visit https://www.streamtvinsider.com.

About Questex

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

Media Contact

Charlene Soucy

StreamTV Show

csoucy@questex.com