Synthetic Biology Market Size Expected to Reach USD 148.93 Bn by 2033

Ottawa, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global synthetic biology market size is predicted to increase from USD 24.58 billion in 2025 to approximately USD 148.93 billion by 2033, According to Precedence Research. The North America synthetic biology market size is calculated at USD 7.92 billion in 2024.

The scientific discipline of synthetic biology studies the redesign of organisms for practical uses by giving them new capabilities. The power of nature is being harnessed by synthetic biology researchers and businesses worldwide to address issues in manufacturing, agriculture, and health. Products from synthetic biology include DNA fragments, gadgets, artificial genes, creatures, artificial cells, oligonucleotides, culture media, DNA sequencing, bioinformatics analysis, specialized chemicals, biofuels, medicines, diagnostics, intellectual property, and more.

Synthetic Biology Market Highlights:

North America accounted for the largest market share of 39.8% in 2023.

By technology, in 2023, the PCR sector held a major market share of 28.1%.

By product, the oligonucleotide/oligo pools & synthetic DNA segment recorded the highest market share of 35.6% in 2023.

By application, the healthcare sector generated the highest market share of 57.7% in 2023.

By end-use, the pharmaceutical and biotech companies’ group had the highest revenue share of 52.1% in 2023.



Synthetic Biology Market Revenue Analysis by Regions and Segments 2022 to 2032

Synthetic Biology Market Revenue (USD Billion), By Region, 2022 to 2032

Region 2022 2023 2027 2032 North America 5.36 6.51 14.61 44.15 Europe 3.75 4.59 10.59 33.15 APAC 3.35 4.12 9.74 31.42 LAMEA 0.94 1.14 2.51 7.33

Global Synthetic Biology Market Revenue (USD Billion), By Technology, 2022 to 2032

Technology 2022 2023 2027 2032 PCR 3.75 4.59 10.59 33.15 NGS 2.95 3.59 8.20 25.27 Bioprocessing 1.61 1.96 4.43 13.51 Genome Editing 2.41 2.96 6.91 21.95 Others 2.68 3.26 7.32 22.15

Global Synthetic Biology Market Revenue (USD Billion), By Application, 2022 to 2032

Application 2022 2023 2027 2032 Healthcare 7.77 9.42 21.08 63.37 Non-Healthcare 5.63 6.92 16.38 52.67

Global Synthetic Biology Market Revenue (USD Billion), By End-Use, 2022 to 2032

End-Use 2022 2023 2027 2032 Academic & Research Institutes 3.35 4.10 9.55 30.19 Pharma & Biotech Companies 6.97 8.52 19.67 61.56 Others 3.08 3.73 8.23 24.29

Growth Factors in Synthetic Biology Market

Growing investments : Recent years have seen a massive investment in the field of synthetic biology, which is indicative of the enormous impact that this discipline is expected to have on the globe.

: Recent years have seen a massive investment in the field of synthetic biology, which is indicative of the enormous impact that this discipline is expected to have on the globe. DNA sequencing technologies : Thanks to significant advancements in DNA sequencing and synthesis technology, as well as insights gained from systems biology, synthetic biology is now feasible.

: Thanks to significant advancements in DNA sequencing and synthesis technology, as well as insights gained from systems biology, synthetic biology is now feasible. Development of better therapeutics : Synthetic biology has applications in healthcare, including better illness diagnostics and the development of novel medicines. Creating medications with fewer adverse effects is a key component of creating new drugs.

: Synthetic biology has applications in healthcare, including better illness diagnostics and the development of novel medicines. Creating medications with fewer adverse effects is a key component of creating new drugs. Betterment of the environment: It looks at innovative ways to reduce pollution, make chemical synthesis industrial processes sustainable, and eliminate the need for harmful farming methods by creating better fertilizers. The use of synthetic biology might transform the way of life and contribute to preserving the planet's future.

Opportunities in the Synthetic Biology Market

In November 2024 , a €40 million fund that targets a niche even more specialized than "climate tech" was unveiled by Nucleus Capital. It seeks to support businesses that use synthetic biology to rethink industrial or food production.

, a €40 million fund that targets a niche even more specialized than "climate tech" was unveiled by Nucleus Capital. It seeks to support businesses that use synthetic biology to rethink industrial or food production. In November 2024 , with the support of £3 million in funding from UK Research and Innovation (UKRI), Imperial hopes to establish new, investment-ready partnerships between educators and business professionals engaged in Engineering Biology.

, with the support of £3 million in funding from UK Research and Innovation (UKRI), Imperial hopes to establish new, investment-ready partnerships between educators and business professionals engaged in Engineering Biology. In January 2023 , Ankur Capital, Campus Fund, and other investors contributed $1.5 million to the early round of synthetic biology firm D-Nome. D-Nome's device-less PCR technology aims to democratize molecular diagnostics .

, Ankur Capital, Campus Fund, and other investors contributed $1.5 million to the early round of synthetic biology firm D-Nome. D-Nome's device-less PCR technology aims to democratize . In January 2023, the synthetic biology startup Asimov, which creates instruments for designing biological systems, raised $200 million in fresh investment today. Asimov intends to utilize the money to expand its operations in RNA, cell/gene treatments, and biologics tools and services.

Synthetic Biology Market Regional Analysis

U.S. Synthetic Biology Market Size and Forecast 2024 to 2033

The U.S. synthetic biology market size reached USD 5.85 billion in 2023 and is predicted to be worth around USD 41.26 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 23.98% between 2024 and 2033.

Investments in R&D: North America to Sustain as a Leader

North America dominated the synthetic biology market in 2023 due to several elements, such as a strong framework for research and development. Research and development infrastructures are generally robust in the US and Canada. Leading academic institutions, research centers, and biotech businesses that support innovations and breakthroughs in the field of synthetic biology are included in this. Better technological research and development in the area is also facilitated by the public and commercial sectors' increasing financing and significant investments in synthetic biology and biotechnology. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent Technologies, Ginkgo Bioworks, and Amyris, Inc. are a few of the top vendors in North America.

In order to determine how successfully the present U.S. regulatory framework for genetically modified goods will manage the near-term entry of creatures created through synthetic biology, the JCVI Policy Center Team collaborated with researchers from the University of Virginia and EMBO. The emphasis was specifically on organisms that were meant to be cultivated or used outside, away from a controlled laboratory.

In October 2024, Toronto hosted the Canada SynBio 2024 Conference, often known as #SynBio2024, Canada's top engineering biology event. Leaders in engineering biology from throughout the country and the world came together for this unique conference to promote cross-sector collaborations and help position Canada as a major player in the bioeconomy. The conference agenda this year covered a wide range of subjects, such as training, health advances, ethical and regulatory frameworks, biomanufacturing, cellular agriculture, and the circular economy. Participants also had the opportunity to participate in interactive workshops and social gatherings.

China & India’s Booming Pharma Sector: Asian Countries to Witness Rapid Growth

Asia Pacific is estimated to host the fastest-growing synthetic biology market during the forecast period. Fast-growing economies such as China and India are offering favorable conditions for the biotechnology industry to expand. To build up local synthetic biology capabilities, both public and commercial entities are investing a significant amount of money. Initiatives like as GIDL programs have demonstrated China's concentrated and well-coordinated attempts to become a leader in synthetic biology. Furthermore, the region's cost-competitiveness for manufacturing and the availability of highly qualified scientific staff are drawing in multinational corporations to set up production plants and research and development facilities.

By providing financing for the creation of novel biologic medications and treatments, Asia Pacific nations are also paying more attention to the healthcare requirements of their growing populations. Because of this, synthetic biology is a promising field for development. Early market access for locally produced synthetic biology products is another benefit of lower regulatory obstacles as compared to established markets. In the upcoming years, the synthetic biology market in Asia Pacific will continue to be driven by the rising need for biopharmaceuticals and healthcare.

Synthetic Biology Market Report Coverage

Report Attribute Key Statistics Market Size in 2023 USD 16.35 Billion Market Size by 2033 USD 148.93 Billion Growth Rate from 2024 to 2033 CAGR of 25% Largest Market North America Fastest Growing Market Asia Pacific Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024 to 2033 Segments Covered By Technology, By Product, By Application, and By End-Use Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa

Synthetic Biology Market Segmentation Outlook

By Technology Outlook

The PCR segment dominated the synthetic biology market in 2023. The polymerase chain reaction (PCR) has had a significant impact on diagnostic care and scientific research. PCR has developed into a crucial and essential component of clinical and diagnostic research throughout time. A wide range of specialized applications that were previously thought to be unattainable by the scientific community are made available by PCR technology and its numerous sophisticated variations.

The genome editing technology segment is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. It is now possible to directly target and alter genomic regions in practically all eukaryotic cells because of the advancement of genome editing tools. By encouraging the development of more precise cellular and animal models of pathological processes, genome editing has increased our capacity to clarify the role of genetics in disease. It has also started to exhibit remarkable promise in a number of domains, from fundamental research to applied biotechnology and biomedical research.

By Product Outlook

The oligonucleotide/oligo pools & synthetic DNA segment dominated the synthetic biology market in 2023. The custom library building is essential for directed evolution and logical protein engineering. The array-synthesized oligo pools, which include hundreds of user-defined sequences up to around 350 bases in length, have become a cheap and accessible commercial supply of DNA.

The enzymes segment is expected to grow at a rapid rate during the forecast period. Compared to conventional methods, synthetic biology technologies facilitate the quicker and more effective synthesis of enzymes from microbes. The creation of microbial enzymes and microbial consortia that can more effectively and efficiently use the substrate is aided by computational tools.

By Application Outlook

The healthcare segment held the largest share of the synthetic biology market in 2023. Demands from the medical and pharmaceutical industries have also fueled the development of synthetic biology. Examples include the construction of novel genetic circuits for tumor targeting, the integration of heterologous pathways into designer cells to efficiently produce medical agents, the enhancement of natural product yields in cell growth media to match or surpass that of plant or fungal extracts, and the controlled release of therapeutic agents in response to specific biomarkers to combat diseases like diabetes and cancer.

By End-use

The pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment dominated the synthetic biology market in 2023. Biotech and pharmaceutical companies are using synthetic biology because it creates more opportunities for disease diagnosis and the development of better therapeutics.

Synthetic Biology Market Top Companies

Codexis, Inc.

Bota Biosciences Inc.

Creative Enzymes.

Creative Biogene.

Illumina, Inc.

Enbiotix, Inc.

New England Biolabs

Merck Kgaa (Sigma-Aldrich Co. Llc)

Novozymes

Euro fins Scientific

Scarab Genomics, Llc

Pareto Bio, Inc.

Synthetic Genomics Inc.

Synthego

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.



What is Going Around the Globe?

In January 2024 , the Rice Synthetic Biology Institute, established by Rice University, seeks to stimulate cooperative synthetic biology research and its application to the development of useful technologies.

, the Rice Synthetic Biology Institute, established by Rice University, seeks to stimulate cooperative synthetic biology research and its application to the development of useful technologies. In December 2023, the Seattle Hub for Synthetic Biology, a historic partnership between the University of Washington (UW), the Allen Institute, and the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative (CZI), will create new tools to document the history of cells across time.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Technology

PCR Technology

NGS Technology

Bioprocessing Technology

Genome Editing Technology

Other Technologies



By Product

Enzymes

Oligonucleotide/Oligo Pools and Synthetic DNA

Xeno-Nucleic Acids

Cloning Technologies Kits

Chassis Organism



By Application

Healthcare Non-Clinical Clinical

Non-healthcare Specialty Chemicals Biotech Crops Bio-fuels Others



By End-Use

Academic and Government Research Institutes

Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies

Others



By Region

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)



