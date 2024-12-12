RESO Announces 2025 Board of Directors Election Winners

RALEIGH, N.C., Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The results of the Real Estate Standards Organization (RESO) 2025 Board of Directors election have been announced for five open seats, director appointments and the board’s Executive Committee for the next year.

“It is a pivotal year for organized real estate, and our membership responded by voting for steady guidance to lead the way,” said Rebecca Jensen, President and CEO of Midwest Real Estate Data (MRED). “We are thankful to all who heeded the call to leadership, and we look forward to seeing strong candidates return for future elections.”

Echoing the sentiment for proven leadership, Jensen was also chosen by her peers to return as Chair of the RESO board for the sixth year in a row.

Election winners representing Multiple Listing Services (MLSs) and REALTOR® associations:

John Breault, VP, MLS, State-Wide MLS in Rhode Island

Greg Moore, CTO, Regional Multiple Listing Service (RMLS) in Oregon

The winner of the open board seat representing technology companies, developers, partners and consultants:

Michael Hayes, Executive Director, Industry Development, Homes.com



Winners representing real estate brokerages, brokers, agents and appraisers:

Caitlin McCrory, VP, Industry Relations, Anywhere

Joe Wilhelmy, VP, Business Technology, RE/MAX

The following at-large appointments were made by the board:

Richard Renton, CEO, Triad MLS

Matt Hendricks, Senior Director – Industry Affairs, Zillow

Patrick Pichette, VP, REALTOR.ca, Strategic Business & Innovation, Canadian Real Estate Association

Dan Troup, CEO, Broker Public Portal

Ross Buck, CEO, Omni MLS (Board Advisor)



The following board members will serve leadership positions on the Executive Committee through 2025:

Chair: Rebecca Jensen, President and CEO, MRED

Rebecca Jensen, President and CEO, MRED Vice-Chair: John Breault, VP, MLS, State-Wide MLS

John Breault, VP, MLS, State-Wide MLS Secretary: Melissa King, COO, OneKey MLS

Melissa King, COO, OneKey MLS Treasurer: Richard Renton, CEO, Triad MLS

Closing out his term this year is Shaun York, Executive Director of Technology, Homes.com.

The following RESO board members will continue to serve their terms in 2025:

Matt Cohen, Principal, Advisory Services, CoreLogic

Katy Davenport, Director of Product Management, First Multiple Listing Service (FMLS)

Bob Evans, SVP, Industry Relations, Move

Shayne Fairley, COO, Stellar MLS

Alex Lange, Head of Strategy and Innovation, National Association of REALTORS®

Janine Sieja, SVP, Product Development, Realtors Property Resource® (RPR)

Joseph Szurgyi, CEO, MLS Grid

Dan Weisman, Director of Innovation Strategy, National Association of REALTORS®

Michael Wurzer, President and CEO, FBS



“This board has consistently and generously donated their time and wealth of experience to help create and expand real estate standards for the betterment of the industry and the consumers we serve,” said Sam DeBord, CEO of RESO. “The ease with which we engage with real estate technology products would not be possible without the dedicated work of our volunteer leaders.”

About RESO

RESO provides the foundation for streamlined real estate technology through the creation and certification of standards. Our member organizations include MLSs, brokerages, REALTOR® associations and technology partners serving more than one million real estate professionals. | reso.org

Contact: Greg Sax

Real Estate Standards Organization (RESO)

(612) 860-2668

gsax@reso.org

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3e6d7778-072d-43e7-9bc4-c5c0bcab69be