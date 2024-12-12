EllisDon Raises $23,000 for Annual Stuff the Truck Initiative in Support of the Cowichan Valley Community

Mississauga, ON, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The EllisDon Corporation and their teams at the Cowichan District Hospital Replacement Project joined in this year’s SUN FM’s Stuff the Truck food drive to support the Cowichan Valley community. This year’s drive assisted local organizations like the Cowichan Basket Society, Nourish Cowichan, Hiiye’yu Lelum/House of Friendship, and the Cowichan Green Community’s Meals on Wheels program. Together, this charitable initiative helped raise $23,000 in support of local families across Duncan, Chemainus, Lake Cowichan, Crofton, and Ladysmith.

Stuff the Truck is an annual local campaign led by SUN FM in support of the Cowichan Valley community. For every $500 raised, the team at the local Save-On-Foods grocery store in Duncan, British Columbia, put together a pallet weighing 1,000lbs containing necessities including flour, milk, canned goods, toiletries, and other household items.

The trade teams on site at the Cowichan District Hospital Replacement Project raised a total of $11,500, equivalent to 23 pallets. EllisDon added a fun twist to this friendly competition and matched the donations for a grand total of $23,000, equivalent to 46 pallets.

“The pallet challenge was a great way to instill some friendly competition on site between the crew, and the teams are happy to give back to the community they’re working in,” said Sean Quimby, Construction Manager, Cowichan District Hospital Replacement Project, EllisDon. “Seeing the direct impact this initiative has on the community is heart-warming and reminds us of what truly matters: our community and our people. It's a great initiative and we’re happy to have been involved.”

EllisDon was thrilled to be a part of such a great cause and help give back to the communities across the Cowichan Valley during this festive season.