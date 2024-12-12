Can a U.S. Sovereign Wealth Fund Advance Foreign Policy Goals? Salar Ghahramani Explores in Yale Journal of International Affairs

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Yale Journal of International Affairs has published an article by Salar Ghahramani of Global Policy Advisors LLC, titled “Wealth and Diplomacy: The Foreign Policy Dimensions of a U.S. Sovereign Wealth Fund.” The article examines the potential role of a U.S. sovereign wealth fund in advancing the country’s foreign policy objectives and addresses governance and implementation challenges.

Ghahramani, who is the founder and managing director of Global Policy Advisors and specializes in sovereign wealth funds, describes SWFs as “unique government-owned investment entities” with the capacity to stabilize economies, support development, and, in certain contexts, serve as tools of diplomacy. He highlights examples from China, Norway, and Singapore, analyzing how their funds have been leveraged to achieve both economic and strategic goals.

The article explores the potential structure of a U.S. SWF, drawing attention to the distinct purposes of stabilization funds, savings funds, and development funds. “A U.S. SWF could serve as a formidable instrument in advancing the country’s foreign policy objectives,” Ghahramani writes, while also cautioning that “establishing such a fund requires careful consideration of political, economic, and governance challenges.”

This contribution adds to ongoing debates about the future of U.S. economic policy and global strategy. The article offers a measured exploration of how the United States might approach the development of an SWF that balances domestic priorities with international opportunities.

The full article is available at the Yale Journal of International Affairs website.

