ISI Recognizes Ian DeSouza with Promotion to VP of Development & QA

TORONTO, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Insurance Systems Inc (ISI), developer of the ISI Enterprise core administration suite for property and casualty (P&C) insurance organizations, is pleased to announce the promotion of Ian DeSouza from Director to Vice President of Development & Quality Assurance (QA).

Since 2009, DeSouza’s efforts and expertise have significantly advanced ISI’s development and QA functions. In his new role as vice president of development and QA, DeSouza will continue to lead development and QA while also ensuring the successful delivery of high-quality products and services which will help drive excellence in delivery and quality with continuous improvement.

“Ian’s contributions have played a tremendous part in our company’s success already,” said Casey Kretz, president and CEO at ISI. “His leadership and unwavering commitment to delivering high-quality solutions and leading our talented technical team have been integral to our continued growth, and while this new role is partly in recognition of his outstanding work and growing expertise at ISI, it’s also about the fact that he keeps his eyes open for opportunities to innovate. The future is brighter for ISI and our customers because of Ian.”

Going forward, DeSouza will additionally focus on enhancing the company’s technical strategies and product roadmap as it relates to ISI Enterprise and new products. ISI Enterprise, the company’s flagship offering, includes full core (policy, billing, and claims) administration with accounting and reinsurance capabilities also delivered as part of the platform for a streamlined, efficient customer experience.

“Taking on this new role means I can continue to work with this talented team,” said DeSouza. “ISI and ISI Enterprise have enormous opportunities ahead. Pushing innovation into our products and the industry is a passion for me and it’s part of how I intend to ensure we consistently over-deliver for our customers.”

DeSouza’s promotion is effective immediately. He will continue to report directly to the company’s CEO. DeSouza holds a Computer Science degree from York University.

About Insurance Systems Inc. (ISI)

Founded in 1997, ISI and its team of insurance professionals are dedicated to developing and implementing innovative software products for the property and casualty insurance industry. ISI’s flagship product, ‘ISI Enterprise’, is ideal for small to mid-size commercial, personal and professional liability lines carriers looking for a platform that optimizes processes across the insurance value chain. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, the company has a diverse client base of property and casualty insurers. For more information about ISI, visit www.insurancesystems.com or contact info@insurancesystems.com.

