Landsbankinn hf.: Results of subordinated bonds offering

Today, Landsbankinn concluded an auction of subordinated bonds that counts towards Tier 2 capital.

On offer was a new series of subordinated bonds, LBANK T2I 36. The bonds bear fixed interest rates payable annually and have a maturity in June 2036 with a call option in June 2031 and on every subsequent interest payment date thereafter (11.5NC6.5).

A total of 70 bids for ISK 21,580m were received in the series at 4.64%-5.60% yield. Bids in the amount of ISK 7,640m were accepted in the series at 5.06% yield.

Expected settlement date is 19 December 2024.