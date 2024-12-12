BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (Nasdaq - USAP), Patterson Companies, Inc. (Nasdaq - PDCO), Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq – CCRN), EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE – ENLC)

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky (jbrodsky@brodskysmith.com) or Marc Ackerman (mackerman@brodskysmith.com) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.

Patterson Companies, Inc. (Nasdaq - PDCO)

Under the terms of the agreement, Patterson Companies will be acquired by Patient Square Capital for $31.35 per share in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $4.1 billion, including the refinancing of Patterson’s receivables facilities. The investigation concerns whether the Patterson Companies Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal offers fair value to the Company’s shareholders.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (Nasdaq - USAP)

Under the terms of the agreement, Universal will be acquired by Aperam for $45.00 per share in an all-cash transaction. The investigation concerns whether the Universal Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal offers fair value to the Company’s shareholders.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq – CCRN)

Under the terms of the agreement, Cross Country will be acquired by Aya Healthcare for $18.61 per share in cash for each Cross Country share. The investigation concerns whether the Cross Country Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether Aya Healthcare is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE – ENLC)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, EnLink be acquired by ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE - OKE) (“ONEOK”). Each outstanding common unit of EnLink that ONEOK does not already own will be converted into 0.1412 shares of ONEOK common stock. The investigation concerns whether the EnLink Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether ONEOK is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

