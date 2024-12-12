CloudBolt Named InfoWorld’s Cloud Cost Management Technology of the Year

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudBolt Software , The Cloud ROI Company™ and a recognized leader in cloud financial management, today announced that it has been named InfoWorld’s Technology of the Year winner in the Cloud Cost Management category. The 24th annual award recognizes the most innovative products in cloud computing, artificial intelligence, software development, DevOps, data management, and machine learning.

CloudBolt won the Cloud Cost Management category for its FinOps solutions, which helps enable users to better manage and optimize hybrid cloud costs to deliver value across any cloud environment. InfoWorld judges stated, “CloudBolt’s ability to apply AI/ML to rationalize all cost information across an entire cloud fabric and its ability to provide advanced functions like optimal workload placement … and accurate forecasting excites me. FinOps rocks, and this looks like a solid product.”

“Artificial intelligence promises to reshape all of information technology, from software development to workflow automation and beyond,” said Doug Dineley, Executive Editor, InfoWorld. “Our 2024 Technology of the Year Award winners are the cutting-edge products that are fulfilling this promise.”

"We are deeply honored to be recognized among this distinguished group of winners in InfoWorld's Technology of the Year awards for 2024," said Craig Hinkley , CEO of CloudBolt Software. "This recognition validates our commitment to innovation in developing a platform that delivers AI/ML-powered cost insights, comprehensive lifecycle automation, and a unified control framework—all designed to help FinOps teams optimize their cloud cost management. We're grateful to InfoWorld for this acknowledgment and for highlighting the CloudBolt Platform's significant impact in helping organizations maximize their cloud ROI.”

This milestone encapsulates a momentous year for CloudBolt in which the company achieved significant growth, launching its innovative CloudBolt Platform and advancing the Augmented FinOps movement. CloudBolt also expanded its strategic partnerships with the likes of StormForge and CloudEagle.ai and gained industry recognition such as being named a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Cloud Cost Management and Optimization Solutions, Q3 2024 , and a Leader in the 2024 GigaOm Radar Report for Cloud FinOps . CloudBolt was also recognized as a Visionary in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Cloud Financial Management Tools .*

