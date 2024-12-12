The Internet Governance Forum 2024 – A Global Stage for Shaping the Future of the Digital World

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an era where digital technologies shape nearly every aspect of society, the Internet Governance Forum 2024 (IGF) will bring together global stakeholders to address critical issues concerning the future of the internet. From December 15 to 19, 2024, leaders, innovators, and experts from around the world will gather in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, for the 19th edition of the United Nations’ IGF.

This five-day forum is expected to attract more than 9,000 participants from 175+ countries, with 1,000 international speakers leading over 300 specialized sessions, workshops, and panel discussions. Under the theme "Building our Multistakeholder Digital Future," the forum is set to serve as a pivotal platform for collaborative discussions on how to govern the digital space for the benefit of all.

A Platform for Global Dialogue on Digital Governance

The IGF 2024 comes at a pivotal moment in the global discourse on the internet’s role in development, governance, and human rights. Centered around multistakeholder dialogue, it will foster open discussions among governments, civil society, the private sector, and technical communities.

Harnessing Innovation and Balancing Risks in the Digital Space

The internet and digital technologies are integral to every country’s development, driving innovation in areas such as healthcare, distance learning, and socio-economic growth. However, the centrality of the digital space also exposes global vulnerabilities that demand collective action. This theme aims to foster dialogue and knowledge exchange on success stories and best practices, emphasizing how to maximize the benefits of digital innovation for all, while addressing the risks posed by rapid transformation. It highlights the shared responsibility among all stakeholders to tackle these challenges.

Enhancing the Digital Contribution to Peace, Development, and Sustainability

In a world facing global challenges such as sustainability and social inequalities, the transformative potential of digital technologies serves as a vital ally in promoting peace and driving sustainable development. This theme will explore how the internet can be leveraged to address pressing environmental challenges and drive socioeconomic progress for present and future generations. It emphasizes the urgency of harnessing digitalization as a powerful tool for positive global impact.

Advancing Human Rights and Inclusion in the Digital Age

The digital environment is increasingly central to daily life worldwide, discussions on empowering people and fostering true inclusion are more critical than ever. This theme will examine ways to connect and empower all communities, particularly marginalized and vulnerable populations, to benefit from the internet. It will also address the imperative to uphold online the same rights individuals enjoy offline. The focus here is on achieving universal meaningful connectivity while ensuring the protection of human rights in the digital realm.

Improving Digital Governance for the Internet We Want

The global nature of the internet necessitates effective multistakeholder governance at its core, requiring continuous cooperation among all stakeholders to address digital issues and promote international collaboration. This theme emphasizes the importance of strengthening open, transparent, inclusive, and bottom-up governance processes related to the use and evolution of the internet. It aspires to realize the vision of the "Internet We Want"—an internet governed by shared values and collective efforts.

The IGF 2024 is more than just a forum—it is a global stage for shaping the future of the internet. For stakeholders from across the world, this event provides an unparalleled opportunity to engage with global experts, exchange insights, and contribute to policies that will impact the digital landscape for generations to come.

For Saudi Arabia, hosting this prestigious event aligns with its Vision 2030 goals, positioning the Kingdom as a key player in the global digital landscape. By convening this global dialogue, Saudi Arabia reaffirms its commitment to international collaboration, digital innovation, and responsible governance.

As participants prepare to converge in Riyadh, the global community has the opportunity to ensure that the internet remains a force for innovation, inclusion, and positive change.

About the Internet Governance Forum (IGF):

The Internet Governance Forum (IGF) is an international platform under the United Nations, held annually and hosted by a member state. It unites diverse stakeholders, including government entities, international organizations, the private sector, and civil society, to discuss policies related to internet governance. For more information, please visit: https://www.intgovforum.org/en

About the Digital Government Authority (DGA):

The Digital Government Authority (DGA) is a Saudi government entity established by a Council of Ministers decision on March 9, 2021, corresponding to Rajab 25, 1442 AH. DGA is responsible for all matters related to digital government in the Kingdom, developing and organizing the digital infrastructure of government agencies, improving the efficiency of websites and electronic portals, as well as regulating digital government operations. This is part of its efforts to achieve the goals of Saudi Vision 2030. For more information, please visit: https://dga.gov.sa/en