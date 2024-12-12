EssilorLuxottica: EssilorLuxottica’s greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi)

EssilorLuxottica’s greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets

validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi)

Paris, France (12 December 2024) – EssilorLuxottica announced today that its near-term greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction targets have been validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), marking a key milestone in the Company’s efforts to reduce the environmental impact across its entire value chain.

The new 2030 targets address emissions across the Company’s Scope 1, 2 and 3, in line with the climate mitigation efforts outlined in the Paris Agreement adopted by the United Nations in 2015.

EssilorLuxottica commits to reduce absolute Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 42% by 2030, from a 2022 base year. Additionally, the Group commits to reduce absolute Scope 3 GHG emissions from purchased goods and services, fuel- and energy-related activities, upstream transportation and distribution, and waste generated in operations by 25% within the same timeframe.

Francesco Milleri, Chairman and CEO, and Paul du Saillant, Deputy CEO at EssilorLuxottica said: “Sustainability is at the core of the Group’s identity and strategic vision. Our science-aligned climate targets reinforce our commitment to leading the industry toward an equitable and sustainable future. We will continue prioritizing climate actions within our sphere of influence and engage all our stakeholders. In line with the new Scope 3 emissions reduction target, we’ll bring our suppliers and business partners along our decarbonization journey, in line with our open, collaborative and inclusive business model”.

Since its creation, EssilorLuxottica has been committed to minimize its environmental impact throughout the entire value chain, aiming to mitigate the effects of climate change on the planet. Key milestones include reducing and neutralizing the carbon footprint of its direct operations (Scope 1 and 2) globally by 2025 (already achieved in Europe in 2023). Its climate strategy focuses on improving energy efficiency across facilities, increasing the self-production and use of renewable energy, and supporting the protection and restoration of natural ecosystems.

For more information about EssilorLuxottica’s science-based targets, please click here.

To discover more about the Group’s strategy and sustainability updates, EssilorLuxottica Sustainability Reports can be accessed and downloaded here.

The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) is a corporate climate action organization that enables companies and financial institutions worldwide to play their part in combating the climate crisis. It develops standards, tools and guidance which allow companies to set greenhouse gas emissions reductions targets in line with what is needed to keep global heating below catastrophic levels and reach net-zero by 2050 at latest. The SBTi is incorporated as a charity. Its partner organizations are CDP, the United Nations Global Compact, the We Mean Business Coalition, the World Resources Institute (WRI), and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF).

