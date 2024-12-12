Rise Up Kings Challenges 'Man Up' Culture with Christ-Centered Transformation





Photo courtesy of Rise Up Kings

DALLAS, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rise Up Kings, a leading Christian business coaching and personal development company, shakes up the self-help industry with its unique blend of faith-based guidance and practical business skills. Skylar Lewis founded the company, redefining what it means to 'man up' in today's world.

Breaking the Mold of Traditional Self-Help

Rise Up Kings stands apart from typical motivational programs. Its signature 3-Day Experience pushes participants out of their comfort zones and into genuine growth through mental, emotional, physical, and spiritual challenges.

“We don’t aim to create a temporary high,” says Rise Up Kings CEO Skylar Lewis. “Our goal is to equip men with the tools and support they need to sustain their growth long after they leave our events. We create lasting change that impacts the individual and their families, businesses, and communities.”

Challenging the 'Quick Fix' Mentality

Rise Up Kings uses an intense shared experience to create lasting change, forging deep connections among participants and building a brotherhood that extends far beyond the event.

“Some people think it’s just about having someone yell in your face to toughen you up. It’s much more than that. We create a support system crucial for long-term transformation,” Lewis explains.

In a world focused on quick-fix solutions and self-reliance, Rise Up Kings stands out with its Christ-centered method. The company’s programs emphasize the RUK 4 Pillars: Faith, Family, Fitness, and Finance, offering a holistic view of personal development.

“It’s easy to dismiss the idea of seeking help as a sign of weakness. The truth is, it takes incredible strength to admit you need guidance and to actively seek it out,” Lewis asserts.

A Movement Gaining Traction

Rise Up Kings has grown into one of the fastest-growing Christian business coaching programs in the country. It serves as a hub for successful Christian men who seek to live intentional and abundant lives.

Rise Up Kings sets itself apart from other personal development programs by addressing a vital issue in the industry: the short-lived impact of most motivational experiences.

“Statistics show that people often revert to their old habits within 78 hours of attending a life-changing seminar,” Lewis points out. “Our program works differently. We create a community that supports long-term change, not just momentary inspiration.”

This challenges the belief that watching a few motivational videos or attending a large seminar is enough to create lasting change. Rise Up Kings asserts that true transformation requires ongoing support and accountability.

Confronting Criticism and Misconceptions

The company's perspective has sparked some controversy. Critics often claim that the program is for men who aren't tough enough to change independently.

Lewis directly addresses these criticisms. “We’re glad people think we’re intense—because we are. Let me be clear about who we really are. Our coaches are ex-military personnel and successful business owners. We’re not here to coddle anyone but to challenge and empower men to become the best versions of themselves.”

The Unique Christ-Centered Focus

Rise Up Kings stands out with its foundation in Christian principles. Unlike secular programs that encourage people to find strength within themselves, Rise Up Kings emphasizes the power of faith and community in achieving lasting change.

“We're the only program approaching this from a Christ-centered perspective,” Lewis says proudly. “Our goal goes beyond personal success; it's about glorifying God through personal and professional growth.”

This faith-based focus reaches beyond the individual, aiming to impact families and future generations by breaking cycles of generational trauma and empowering men to lead with purpose and integrity.

For more information about Rise Up Kings and its Christian personal development programs, visit its website or contact its media relations team

About Rise Up Kings

Skylar Lewis founded Rise Up Kings, a Christian personal development and coaching services company. Through experiential seminars, masterminds, and coaching, it helps men become the best husbands, fathers, business owners, and men of faith they can be. Its programs focus on the RUK 4 Pillars: Faith, Family, Fitness, and Finance.

Contact Information

Contact Person's Name: Will Stratman

Organization / Company: Rise Up Kings

Company website: https://riseupkings.com/

Contact Email Address: will@riseupkings.com