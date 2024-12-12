Egide: EGIDE SA STRENGTHENS ITS STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH LYNRED BY SIGNING A NEW MULTI-YEAR MASTER AGREEMENT

Bollène (France), December 12, 2024– 06 :00pm (CET)

EGIDE SA STRENGTHENS ITS STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH LYNRED

BY SIGNING A NEW MULTI-YEAR MASTER AGREEMENT

Egide (Euronext Growth Paris™ - FR0000072373 - ALGID), worldwide provider of hermetic packages and heat dissipation solutions for sensitive electronic components and LYNRED, leader in development and production of high-quality infrared detectors for aerospace, defense, and multiple industrial applications markets, announce the signing of a new multi-year master agreement.





This new partnership is a continuation of several decades of historic and fruitful collaboration between the two companies. It reaffirms their shared commitment to developing ever more innovative technological solutions, combining their respective expertise in a spirit of industrial partnership.





In the context of renewed management at both companies, this agreement strengthens Egide and LYNRED's position as major players in the French Defense Industrial and Technology Base (BITD) and reflects their shared commitment to developing increasingly high-performing solutions tailored to their customers' needs.





Xavier CAILLOUET, CEO of LYNRED, states: «We are delighted to renew our partnership with Egide. This multi-year master agreement testifies our mutual trust and shared commitment to innovate and remain at the forefront of technology.”





David HIEN, CEO of Egide, adds: «This new agreement with LYNRED is an important milestone in our shared history. It allows us to continue and intensify our collaborative work to design cutting-edge solutions that meet the growing demands of our customers in the defense sector.»

About EGIDE - Keep up to date with all the Group's news online: www.egide-group.com and LinkedIn



Egide is a group with an international dimension, specialized in the manufacture of hermetic packages and heat dissipation solutions for sensitive electronic components. It operates in cutting edge markets with strong technology barriers to entry in all critical industry segments (Thermal Imaging. Optronics. High-Frequency. Power Units…). Egide is the only pure player in this market niche with manufacturing bases in France and the United States.



EGIDE is listed on Euronext Growth Paris™- ISIN: FR0000072373 - Ticker: ALGID

CONTACT FOR EGIDE

Financial communications agency: FIN’EXTENSO - Isabelle Aprile - Tel.: +33 (0)6 17 38 61 78 - i.aprile@finextenso.fr

About LYNRED:

LYNRED, alongside its subsidiaries LYNRED USA, LYNRED Asia-Pacific and New Imaging Technologies, is a global leader in designing and manufacturing high quality infrared technologies for aerospace, defense and commercial markets. It has a vast portfolio of infrared sensors that covers the entire electromagnetic spectrum from near to very far infrared. Its products are at the center of multiple military programs and applications and are key components in many top brands in commercial thermal imaging equipment sold across Europe, Asia and North America. LYNRED is the leading European manufacturer for IR detectors deployed in space.

www.lynred.com

CONTACT FOR LYNRED

Anna Renstrom – Communication Manager - Anna.Renstrom@lynred.com

