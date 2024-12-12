CBH Homes Announces the Grand Opening of Guches Place in Caldwell, Idaho

Caldwell, Idaho, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CBH Homes, Idaho's leading home builder, is excited to announce the grand opening of their newest community, Guches Place, located in Caldwell, Idaho. This event is particularly special, as the community is named in honor of a cherished friend of CBH Homes who previously owned this land — a tribute to their legacy and growth.

Corey Barton, the Caldwell Chamber of Commerce, the Mayor of Caldwell, and the Guches family were in attendance at the ribbon cutting celebration to commemorate the occasion.

“This is what Idaho is about. Celebrating where we are headed and paying homage to those who have grown this beautiful state,” said Ronda Conger, Vice President of CBH Homes. “The Guches family holds a special place in my heart and I’m so honored to celebrate this occasion!”

Caldwell is a growing area of importance to CBH Homes as they’ll be moving their headquarters there in 2025, and have built over 5,000 homes in the Caldwell area.

“Caldwell has always been special, but this city is truly creating an area people want to be,” said Conger. “From Indian Creek Plaza to the Caldwell Night Rodeo, there’s something for everyone and I love it here.”

About Guches Place in Caldwell, Idaho

Located in Caldwell, Guches Place is an exciting addition to the over 50 CBH communities currently released, offering a range of beautiful and affordable homes within minutes of Lake Lowell, shopping and restaurants. With seventeen homes released to sell starting at $375,990, buyers can also take advantage of the CBH Festival of Homes Promo where they can get up to $50,000 towards extras such as closing costs, rate-buy-down and more. Plus, CBH is offering even more space with a sleek set of free custom Greyloch Garage Cabinets when you buy before the end of the year.

Guches Place represents more than just new homes — it’s a tribute to a valued friendship and CBH Homes' commitment to honoring community roots while providing beautiful, professionally designed homes for families in Caldwell.

CBH Homes invites you to start shopping new homes for sale in Guches Place and take the first step towards finding your dream home in Caldwell. For more information, visit cbhhomes.com or contact CBH Homes directly at (208) 391-5545 for more information about new homes in Caldwell .

About CBH Homes :

CBH Homes has been building new homes for sale in Idaho for over 32 years, and for 19 of those, CBH Homes has been Idaho’s #1 Builder, a Best Places to Work in Idaho, ranked #42 in the nation, and proudly working with over 26,000 happy homeowners. Cbhhomes.com RCE-923

