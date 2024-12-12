Press release- SPIE announces the success of its SHARE FOR YOU 2024 employee shareholding plan and its intention to implement an anti-dilutive share buyback program

Cergy, December 12, 2024 – SPIE, the independent European leader in multi-technical services in the areas of energy and communications, announces the success of its SHARE FOR YOU 2024 employee shareholding plan.

Employee shareholding is part of SPIE’s culture and this year’s new plan has been a remarkable success. Employees’ participation increased significantly: more than 21,000 employees subscribed to the offer, up 25% compared to last year. More than 5,000 employees invested for the first time, including people stemming from recently acquired companies.

The employee contributions to the 2024 SHARE FOR YOU plan amounted to 45 million euros. Following this operation completed, on 12 December 2024, 1,992,976 new shares have been issued by the company. For this new SHARE FOR YOU plan, which ran from 26 September to 17 October 2024 in 19 countries, SPIE’s employees benefitted from a 20% discount.

After the SHARE FOR YOU 2024 plan, more than one employee in two is a Group shareholder and the share of capital held by employees thanks to these programs is approximately 7.9%.

Gauthier Louette, Chairman and CEO of SPIE, declared:

“Through their strong participation in the 2024 employee shareholding program, our employees once again demonstrate their confidence and commitment in SPIE. The executive committee and I thank them warmly.

We are very proud of this momentum. Human capital is at the heart of our success, this operation embodies the entrepreneurial spirit which is the strength of our Group. Together, we are writing an ambitious and sustainable story."

While maintaining a strong discipline regarding its leverage ratio, the Group plans to implement early in 2025 a share buyback program which will partially compensate the dilutive impacts implied by the employee shareholding program and the long-term incentive plan. Details of this share buyback program will be provided further in a dedicated press release.

About SPIE

SPIE is the independent European leader in multi-technical services in the areas of energy and communications. Our 50,000 employees are committed to achieving the energy transition and digital transformation alongside our customers.

SPIE achieved in 2023 consolidated revenues of €8.7 billion and consolidated EBITA of €584 million.





Attachment