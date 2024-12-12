Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Humacyte, Inc. (HUMA)

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming January 17, 2025 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Humacyte, Inc. (“Humacyte” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HUMA) securities between May 10, 2024 and October 17, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

On August 9, 2024, after the market closed, Humacyte issued a press release announcing that the Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) “will require additional time to complete its review of its Biologic License Application (BLA) for the acellular tissue engineered vessel (ATEV) in the vascular trauma indication.” The press release disclosed in part, that, “[d]uring the course of the BLA review, the FDA has conducted inspections of our manufacturing facilities and clinical sites and has actively engaged with us in multiple discussions regarding our BLA filing[.]”

On this news, the Company’s stock price declined $1.29, or 16.4%, to close at $6.62 per share on August 12, 2024, on unusually heavy volume.

On October 17, 2024, during market hours, the FDA released a Form 483 concerning Humacyte’s Durham, North Carolina facility, which revealed a number of violations, including “no microbial quality assurance,” “no microbial testing,” and inadequate “quality oversight.”

On this news, the Company’s stock price declined $0.95, or 16.35%, to close at $4.86 per share on October 17, 2024, on unusually heavy volume.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company’s Durham, North Carolina facility failed to comply with good manufacturing practices, including quality assurance and microbial testing; (2) that the FDA’s review of the BLA would be delayed while Humacyte remediated these deficiencies; and (3) that, as a result, there was a substantial risk to FDA approval of ATEV for vascular trauma; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

