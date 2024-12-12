Dave's Hot Chicken Launches Top-Loaded Fries, Piled High With Everything Guests Love About Dave’s

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dave’s Hot Chicken continues to give guests more of what they’re craving, with the company’s newest menu item, Top-Loaded Fries, now available at all Dave’s locations.

Available in sizes Small, Regular and Large, Dave’s Top-Loaded Fries start with a generous helping of the company’s hot-and-crispy fries, piled high with cheese sauce, pickles, kale slaw and topped with Dave’s Bites and drizzles of Dave’s sauce.

“We’re known for the most craveable hot chicken on the planet, which has inspired hundreds of millions of social media views,” said Dave’s Hot Chicken’s CEO, Bill Phelps. “The introduction of Top-Loaded Fries reflects our company’s commitment to listening to our guests, and giving them incredibly delicious products which they can share with both their friends and followers.”

Dave’s Hot Chicken specializes in Hot Chicken Sliders, Tenders and Bites, along with sides of house-made Kale Slaw, creamy Mac & Cheese and crispy, seasoned French Fries. Offered at seven spice levels ranging from No Spice to our even hotter Reaper™ (which requires a signed waiver for those who dare), each piece of juicy, hand-breaded chicken is spiced-to-order.

About Dave’s Hot Chicken

In a modern-day American dream story, three childhood friends, Chef Dave Kopushyan, Arman Oganesyan and Tommy Rubenyan, scraped together $900 to launch Dave’s Hot Chicken in a parking lot, portable fryers and folding tables in tow, in 2017. Dave’s Hot Chicken quickly took off, opening an East Hollywood brick-and-mortar restaurant shortly after, with support from Tommy’s brother, Gary. In 2019, the team struck a deal with Wetzel’s Pretzels co-founder and former CEO, Bill Phelps, to begin franchising the Dave’s Hot Chicken concept, with Billboard’s Artist of the Decade, Drake, investing in the brand as well. The company has sold the rights to more than 1,000 franchise locations in the U.S., Middle East and Canada and will open 90-plus locations this year. Harkening back to an Eater LA blog that helped propel early interest in the brand, the company’s mission is to “blow their minds.”

Media Contact

Joshua Levitt

PR for Dave’s Hot Chicken

josh@fikacollective.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9e9960ce-0c95-49db-b1f0-adf3abab8bcf

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a1c65726-263d-4f62-a516-c07f2c0c2d13