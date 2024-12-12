McChrystal Group, Intact Technology to Host Virtual Roundtable on Public Sector Talent Challenges

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McChrystal Group and Intact Technology will host a virtual roundtable on January 16, 2025, to address the critical challenges of government talent attraction, retention, and leader development.

The event, titled “The Public Sector’s Framework for Tech-Enabled Talent,” will bring together top government HR professionals and experts in organizational transformation to provide actionable talent management strategies for public-sector leaders. The roundtable is free and open to government leaders, HR professionals, recruiters, and other talent management professionals seeking to revolutionize their talent management system.

Focused on helping government agencies meet human capital demands, panelists will discuss using technology to generate employer attraction, fuel talent flows, empower employees, and develop next-generation leaders. The discussion will explore key factors in Federal HR transformation, including insights from the McChrystal Group's Talent Management Framework and Intact Technology's expertise in tech-enabled HR transformations.

The Panelists include:

Brian Crosby, Chief Growth Officer, Intact Technology

Afiba Edwards, Chief Information Officer, McChrystal Group

Tom Seamands, Senior Principal, McChrystal Group

Cindy DeCoster (pending approval), HR Quality Services Management Office, U.S Office of Personnel Management

Steve Krauss (pending approval), HR Transactions Quality Services Management Office, U.S Office of Personnel Management

“Every department and agency we partner with is at a crossroads in its ability to attract and retain the workforce it needs to execute vital missions,” said Tom Seamands, a senior principal at McChrystal Group and former chief of people for the U.S. Army. “During the roundtable, we will cover concepts and strategies to help public-sector leaders build a resilient, purpose-driven workforce.”

The new talent management framework helps organizations attract and retain new generations of employees by instilling a common purpose, leveraging passive data, and supporting the government workforce at every step of their employee journey. Technology enablement is a critical component of this talent management framework that transforms HR from a traditional administrative function into a strategic partner capable of driving federal agencies forward in a competitive, rapidly changing world.

For more information and to register for the event, visit www.mcchrystalgroup.com/events.

About the Hosts:

McChrystal Group helps organizations navigate complex environments and optimize without compromising performance through leadership development, organizational alignment and talent management. Forged in combat and proven across industries, McChrystal Group uses its Team of Teams® framework to transform how people, processes, and technology work together. Learn more at www.mcchrystalgroup.com.

Intact Technology is a ServiceNow Elite Partner and U.S. Federal Partner of the Year, committed to redefining IT consulting through a customer-centric approach focused on delivering meaningful outcomes. Focusing on driving efficiency and enabling innovation, Intact Technology offers a range of services designed to enhance IT service delivery, HR operations, and organizational performance. Learn more at www.intact-tech.com.

