JMJ MACH Showcases NFT 2.0 with the Jupiverse: Luxury Watches Enter the Digital Age

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JMJ MACH, an emerging brand at the intersection of luxury craftsmanship and Web3 technology, is redefining the concept of collectible timepieces by pairing each mechanical watch with a unique NFT character known as a Jupi. Created by Korean artists, these digital personas establish a “Jupiverse”—a vibrant ecosystem that seamlessly connects the physical and digital worlds.





A New Standard for Phygital Collectibles

In an era many describe as NFT 2.0, JMJ MACH exemplifies how traditional objects can gain new relevance through blockchain innovation. Each limited-edition watch contains an embedded NFC chip, allowing owners to verify authenticity on-chain with a simple tap. This verification grants exclusive benefits, including early access to future drops, special events, and participation in guiding the brand’s direction. The result is a dynamic, community-driven experience that fuses mechanical artistry with digital engagement.





Seoul’s Cultural Energy Meets Blockchain Innovation

Every JMJ MACH watch reflects the unique blend of heritage and forward-thinking design found in Seoul. The Jupis, crafted by Korean anime artists, bring distinct narratives and personalities into the ownership experience. Instead of merely owning a collectible, JMJ MACH’s customers become part of a story that evolves over time and across multiple platforms.

The Next Phase of NFT Utility

Early NFTs primarily emphasized scarcity and aesthetic appeal, but JMJ MACH’s approach highlights utility, storytelling, and community involvement. By blending physical craftsmanship, digital identity, and active participation, the brand demonstrates the potential of NFT 2.0—where tangible goods and virtual assets enhance and inform each other, creating richer, more meaningful connections between creators and collectors.





About JMJ MACH

JMJ MACH is dedicated to advancing luxury watchmaking through thoughtful integration of blockchain technology, NFC-enabled authentication, and artist-created digital characters. By bridging these elements, the brand offers a new category of collectible timepieces that resonate with contemporary, digitally native audiences. JMJ MACH’s vision is to cultivate an evolving ecosystem—its Jupiverse—where owners gain lasting value, exclusive opportunities, and a shared narrative that aligns with the future of Web3 culture.

Media Contact:

Mateusz Mach, CEO

mm@jmjmach.com

jmjmach.com

Disclaimer: This content is provided by JMJ MACH. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider. The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Please conduct your own research and invest at your own risk.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/17f2a6a9-bf48-4e3b-93e3-9ed08314f4ac

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e5aea763-fb98-4ca8-b139-578d128c6ad3

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8fe20c6a-6958-4312-bfff-e6e3e48011aa



