Exclusive Report: Insights On Energy and the Residential Housing Market

Lake City, Colo., Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A wealth of charts, data, and perspective awaits you in Green Builder Media’s latest COGNITION Smart data report, which is focused on energy management and how it impacts the home building industry.

Learn how builders are exploring new ways to add value for their buyers while meeting regulatory mandates and their internal sustainability goals—and the upgrades consumers are willing to pay for. (We’ll share data that shows specifically what they want and will pay for.)

This report includes brand-new insight from COGNITION Smart Data, including:

Which technologies and products are buyers willing to pay for in their new homes.

Builders’ planned investments in technology, products, and innovations that provide higher levels of energy efficiency and lower carbon emissions—and how that is changing what’s in new homes.

Attitudes toward demand-side energy management.

What’s new with smart panels and digital management tools.

How affordability and technology can coexist in today’s homes.

Click here to download this free report—and stay on top of the most important energy trends facing home builders today.

About Green Builder Media

