Correction: Harvia Plc: Share repurchase 10 December 2024

Harvia Plc Stock Exchange Release 12 December 2024 at 21:00 EET





On Nasdaq Helsinki

Trade date 10 December 2024 Bourse trade BUY Share HARVIA Amount 4,100 shares Average price/share 43.3095 EUR Total Cost 177,568.95 EUR





Company now holds a total of 8,307 shares

including the shares repurchased on 10 December 2024.

On behalf of Harvia Plc

DANSKE BANK AS, SUOMEN SIVULIIKE



Antti Väliaho Jonathan Nyberg





Additional information:

Ari Vesterinen, Chief Financial Officer

tel. +358 40 5050 440

ari.vesterinen@harvia.com

Attachment