Correction: Harvia Plc: Share repurchase 10 December 2024

Harvia Plc Stock Exchange Release 12 December 2024 at 21:00 EET
On Nasdaq Helsinki
|Trade date
|10 December 2024
|Bourse trade
|BUY
|Share
|HARVIA
|Amount
|4,100
|shares
|Average price/share
|43.3095
|EUR
|Total Cost
|177,568.95
|EUR
Company now holds a total of 8,307 shares
including the shares repurchased on 10 December 2024.
On behalf of Harvia Plc
DANSKE BANK AS, SUOMEN SIVULIIKE
Antti Väliaho Jonathan Nyberg
Additional information:
Ari Vesterinen, Chief Financial Officer
tel. +358 40 5050 440
ari.vesterinen@harvia.com
