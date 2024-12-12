Correction: Harvia Plc: Share repurchase 12 December 2024

Harvia Plc Stock Exchange Release 12 December 2024 at 21:00 EET





On Nasdaq Helsinki

Trade date 12 December 2024 Bourse trade BUY Share HARVIA Amount 3,300 shares Average price/share 44.8369 EUR Total Cost 147,961.77 EUR





Company now holds a total of 15,207 shares

including the shares repurchased on 12 December 2024.

On behalf of Harvia Plc

DANSKE BANK AS, SUOMEN SIVULIIKE



Antti Väliaho Jonathan Nyberg





Additional information:

Ari Vesterinen, Chief Financial Officer

tel. +358 40 5050 440

ari.vesterinen@harvia.com

