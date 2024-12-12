Correction: Harvia Plc: Share repurchase 12 December 2024

Harvia Plc Stock Exchange Release 12 December 2024 at 21:00 EET
Reason: Attachment was missing
On Nasdaq Helsinki
|Trade date
|12 December 2024
|Bourse trade
|BUY
|Share
|HARVIA
|Amount
|3,300
|shares
|Average price/share
|44.8369
|EUR
|Total Cost
|147,961.77
|EUR
Company now holds a total of 15,207 shares
including the shares repurchased on 12 December 2024.
On behalf of Harvia Plc
DANSKE BANK AS, SUOMEN SIVULIIKE
Antti Väliaho Jonathan Nyberg
Additional information:
Ari Vesterinen, Chief Financial Officer
tel. +358 40 5050 440
ari.vesterinen@harvia.com
Attachment