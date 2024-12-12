Correction: Harvia Plc: Share repurchase 12 December 2024

Harvia Plc     Stock Exchange Release       12 December 2024 at 21:00 EET


Reason: Attachment was missing

On Nasdaq Helsinki

Trade date 12 December 2024 
Bourse trade BUY
Share HARVIA
Amount 3,300 shares
Average price/share 44.8369EUR
Total Cost 147,961.77EUR


Company now holds a total of 15,207 shares
including the shares repurchased on 12 December 2024.

On behalf of Harvia Plc

DANSKE BANK AS, SUOMEN SIVULIIKE

Antti Väliaho                         Jonathan Nyberg                 


Additional information:

Ari Vesterinen, Chief Financial Officer
tel. +358 40 5050 440
ari.vesterinen@harvia.com

