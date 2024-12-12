R.C. Willey Furniture & Home Furnishings Awarded Top Home Goods Store by Consumer365

Boston, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consumer365 recognizes R.C. Willey as one of the top home goods retailers in the industry. With a reputation built on over 90 years of commitment to customer satisfaction, R.C. Willey has solidified its position as a go-to destination for high-quality yet affordable home furnishings.





Top Home Goods Store:

R.C. Willey - a home furnishings retailer offering a wide range of stylish, high-quality furniture at affordable prices





R.C. Willey focuses on helping customers personalize their homes with a wide variety of products that fit different styles and budgets—all while ensuring a satisfaction guarantee that promises to resolve any issues. With a mission to become America's home store of choice, R.C. Willey focuses on superior products, value, and a customer-centric experience both online and in-store.





Quality Furniture and Convenient Shopping Experience

R.C. Willey is a prominent home furnishings and furniture retailer known for its wide selection of good-quality furniture at affordable prices. The store offers a variety of options, including sofas, dining sets, beds, and home decor, catering to different room needs such as living rooms, bedrooms, offices, and outdoor spaces.









Consumer365 also highlights R.C. Willey’s focus on style diversity. The retailer features home furniture in modern, rustic, Scandinavian, contemporary, coastal, and farmhouse designs to suit various tastes.

Moreover, the company provides solutions for small living spaces through its selection of functional, space-efficient furniture. For those looking to create inviting living rooms, R.C. Willey showcases stylish and practical furniture arrangements.

R.C. Willey partners with leading brands to offer high-quality furniture, appliances, electronics, and more while building strong relationships with suppliers. In addition to delivering exceptional customer experiences, R.C. Willey fosters a positive work environment for its employees. The company is also dedicated to community engagement and supports local initiatives and sustainability efforts through recycling programs.

R.C. Willey also offers reliable delivery services to enhance the shopping experience. This includes white glove setup and flexible financing options. Customers can also visit physical stores to experience the quality of products firsthand and receive personalized assistance from knowledgeable staff.





The R.C. Willey Advantage



Shopping at R.C. Willey offers a range of benefits designed to make the experience more rewarding and affordable. The Blue Rewards Membership, available for just $99, provides exclusive perks including a 1% rebate on cash or credit purchases, paid twice a year, and free Deluxe Delivery for one year within R.C. Willey’s regular delivery area. Members also enjoy extended warranties on their purchases, with one additional year for cash or credit purchases, and two years when financing. For those using R.C. Willey Financing, the rebate increases to 2.5%, boosting savings even further.

Additionally, R.C. Willey’s flexible financing options cater to different budgets, offering 0% interest plans with low monthly payments and no down payment required, including a 12-month plan for purchases of $299 and up, and an 18-month plan for purchases of $1,999 and up. The Premier Plan offers more flexibility with a simple fixed interest rate. Financing is available for both in-store and online purchases and can also be used at participating retail stores. Through these financing options and membership benefits, R.C. Willey ensures customers receive maximum value and convenience.

"R.C. Willey’s dedication to offering superior products at affordable prices, along with a personalized shopping experience both online and in-store, makes it a top choice for consumers looking to improve or redesign their homes," said Drew Thomas, a spokesperson from Consumer365. "Their Blue Rewards Membership, financing options and exceptional delivery services set them apart as a leader in the home goods retailer industry."

As part of its ongoing efforts to highlight top retailers, Consumer365 continues to showcase R.C. Willey for its outstanding service, variety, and value to consumers.

To browse R.C. Willey’s wide selection of home goods and for more info on their membership and financing options, click here.





About R.C. Willey

R.C. Willey, founded in 1932 by Rufus Call Willey, began as a door-to-door appliance sales operation in Utah, earning a reputation for integrity and customer satisfaction. Willey’s innovations, such as offering financing to local farmers and a no-return policy on refrigerators, helped build a loyal customer base. The company expanded with its first store in Syracuse, Utah in 1950, and after Willey's death in 1954, his son-in-law Bill Child led the business, growing it into a regional furniture retailer. Acquired by Berkshire Hathaway in 1995, R.C. Willey continued its expansion under new leadership, opening locations in Idaho, Nevada, and California, while maintaining its commitment to customer service and integrity.





About Consumer365: Consumer365 provides news and reviews of consumer products and services. As an affiliate, Consumer365 may earn commissions from sales generated using links provided.





Contact: Drew Thomas (press@consumer365.org)



