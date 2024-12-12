5 Ways Your Business Can Make A Difference For World Wildlife

New York, United States of America, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Nations Global Compact prepared guidance on topics relevant to advancing global corporate sustainability. Here are 5 ways your business can take action for wildlife around the world:

Commit to net-zero targets.

Join a community of changemakers by signing onto the targets outlined in the Science Based Targets initiative's (SBTi) Net-Zero Standard . Committing to lowering emissions paves the way to achieving our goal of net-zero emissions by 2050 and sustaining sustainable, healthy wildlife worldwide. Familiarize yourself with industry-specific guidance. No matter what sector you operate in, take a minute to explore SBTi's sector guidance and learn how your industry can reduce emissions and set realistic targets for people and wildlife worldwide. Set ambitious targets. An ambitious approach is vital to effectively addressing the current climate crisis. Commit to setting near- and long-term science-based targets to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. Engage with your networks and supply chains. Climate action doesn't stop at your business. Extend your climate commitment beyond your organization by encouraging partners and suppliers to set net-zero targets. SBTi provides a helpful guide on getting started . Take a UN Global Compact Academy course on advancing a just transition. A just transition means building the sustainable economies of the future while centering inclusivity and fairness. Business action on just transition begins with a foundation of respect for human and labor rights, supported by the Ten Principles of the UN Global Compact . Learn more about Accelerating action for a just transition .

A sustainable future can start with you. Commit to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and ensuring a better future for all.

