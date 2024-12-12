Recovery Unplugged Fort Lauderdale Introduces Ketamine Therapy for Treatment-Resistant Depression and PTSD

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recovery Unplugged Fort Lauderdale is proud to announce the addition of Spravato® (esketamine) therapy to its comprehensive suite of mental health treatments. This groundbreaking therapy is specifically designed for individuals suffering from treatment-resistant depression, PTSD, and trauma, providing new hope to those who have struggled to find relief through traditional methods.

Spravato, a nasal spray formulation of esketamine, is widely regarded as a revolutionary tool in mental health care. Unlike conventional antidepressants, which may take weeks or months to show results, ketamine therapy offers rapid symptom relief for many patients. Recovery Unplugged Fort Lauderdale’s program combines this cutting-edge treatment with psychotherapy for a truly holistic approach.

“Incorporating ketamine treatment with structured support and an ability to do post-session integration with a psychotherapist who helps them target their problems can be very helpful in treating an individual who thus far hasn’t been able to find relief in their mental health,” says Dr. Carlos Tirado, Founder and CEO of CARMA health. “Psychotherapy is for learning and experiencing. If you don’t have a conduit to help direct that experience and learning, it could limit the efficacy of the treatment a person receives.”

At Recovery Unplugged Fort Lauderdale, patients will receive Spravato treatment in a safe, supportive, and closely monitored environment. The program offers:

In-Person Administration : Patients will receive Spravato under the supervision of a qualified medical team to ensure comfort and safety during each session.

: Patients will receive Spravato under the supervision of a qualified medical team to ensure comfort and safety during each session. Integration with Psychotherapy : Treatment will be paired with structured psychotherapy sessions to help patients process their experiences and achieve meaningful, long-term results.

: Treatment will be paired with structured psychotherapy sessions to help patients process their experiences and achieve meaningful, long-term results. Personalized Care Plans: Each patient will receive a tailored treatment plan addressing their unique mental health needs.

This initiative underscores Recovery Unplugged’s commitment to leveraging innovative treatments alongside evidence-based practices to provide transformative care.

