Expert Consumers has named Incogni as the top data removal service for individuals and businesses seeking to protect their personal information from data brokers, cybercriminals, and online threats. The platform's user-friendly setup and ongoing protection also make it a top choice for users concerned about the risks of having personal data exposed online.





Best Data Removal Service:

Incogni - a data removal service that helps users protect their information and reduce privacy risks through simplifying the process of deleting personal data from data brokers

Incogni is designed to help individuals regain control of their personal information in an increasingly data-driven world. By targeting data brokers that collect and sell personal data, Incogni mitigates risks tied to spam, scams, identity theft, and broader safety concerns. Publicly exposed information can lead to serious consequences, from stalking and discrimination to financial challenges like altered insurance rates and loan denials.





Simplified Personal Data Protection

Incogni operates by automating the complex process of removing personal information from data brokers. Once a user signs up, they provide basic personal information and authorize Incogni to act on their behalf in sending removal requests. This legal authorization enables Incogni to contact data brokers and request the deletion of personal data in compliance with privacy laws like GDPR and CCPA.





The service begins with an initial scan of people search websites and databases to identify where personal information is stored. It then sends automated removal requests to these data brokers and continues to monitor their compliance over time. To ensure ongoing protection, Incogni tracks new brokers that may acquire user data and regularly sends additional removal requests as needed. This continuous approach helps to mitigate the risk of a user’s data resurfacing.

Users can track their progress through an intuitive dashboard that provides real-time updates and privacy reports. These updates include the number of requests sent, compliance status, and ongoing efforts to remove data. By automating this time-consuming process, Incogni ensures that users can focus on their privacy without the need to contact multiple data brokers individually.

What sets Incogni apart from other data removal services is its broad data broker coverage, which is achieved through regularly adding new sources to its network.

Personal and Family Plans

Incogni offers flexible pricing options tailored to individuals and families looking to enhance their online privacy. The Personal Plan is designed for individual users and includes two subscription options. The monthly plan is priced at $14.98 per month, ideal for users who want short-term privacy protection without committing to a longer plan. For those who want a more cost-effective solution, the annual plan costs $89.88 per year, which breaks down to just $7.49 per month, offering a 50% discount compared to the monthly rate.

For households or groups, Incogni’s Family and Friends Plan provides protection for up to four users. This plan is priced at $32.98 per month for the monthly subscription or $197.88 annually, which is approximately $16.49 per month per person for annual subscribers. The family plan ensures that multiple individuals can benefit from Incogni’s automated data removal process under one consolidated subscription: a practical and economical choice for families concerned about collective online safety.

Both plans include access to Incogni’s automated data removal process, regular progress updates, and a user-friendly dashboard. For users who opt for personal coverage or extend the service to their family members, these plans offer a straightforward and affordable way to address privacy concerns. All Incogni subscriptions also include a 30-day money-back guarantee, which makes for an easy cancellation process.

“We are thrilled to feature Incogni as the leading solution in data removal,” said Drew Thomas, spokesperson for Expert Consumers. “As data privacy concerns continue to rise, services like Incogni play a critical role in helping individuals and organizations protect themselves from the growing threats of identity theft and cybercrime.”

Click here for more info on Incogni’s plans and services. For an in-depth analysis of Incogni’s data removal solutions, please visit the Expert Consumers website.





About Incogni

To tackle growing concerns about the unregulated data broker industry, Surfshark developed Incogni in September 2021 and was officially launched the following year. The company’s goal is to address the increasing need for accessible tools that are essential in managing a user’s personal data. Incogni also collaborates with consumer advocacy groups and publishes research to promote stronger privacy laws. The company aims to empower users while advancing global conversations about data protection with the help of a team of privacy advocates spanning product development, data management, and public relations.





About Expert Consumers: Expert Consumers provides news and reviews of consumer products and services. As an affiliate, Expert Consumers may earn commissions from sales generated using links provided.

Contact: Drew Thomas (press@expertconsumers.org)



