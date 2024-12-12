Mountain America Credit Union Supports Schools with Pumper Car Donations

SANDY, Utah, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain America Credit Union has donated seven Pumper Cars—interactive personal transportation vehicles—to schools across its footprint. These donations are specifically targeted at supporting schools to ensure students with disabilities have access to resources that promote physical activity and well-being. The Pumper Cars aim to offer students a fun and engaging way to stay active, encouraging physical fitness and coordination through an innovative and enjoyable exercise method.

The Pumper Cars, provided by Mobility4Kids, are designed to offer a unique full-body workout through an innovative pump-action mechanism. Pumper Cars function similarly to a rowing machine on wheels, allowing children to propel themselves forward by pumping the handles back and forth. These vehicles are not only enjoyable but also promote physical fitness and coordination among children.

“It is incredibly rewarding to see the positive impact these Pumper Cars provide for students’ physical health and overall well-being,” said Sterling Nielsen, president and CEO at Mountain America. “These cars provide a fun way for children to stay active, and we hope they bring joy and benefits to the communities we serve. Supporting our local schools is a key part of our commitment to fostering strong, healthy communities.”

These donations are already being delivered to schools, and the process will continue in the coming weeks. Faculty members are as enthusiastic as the students, recognizing the positive impact these Pumper Cars will have on students' physical health and overall well-being.

"These Pumper Cars will help build strength and increase confidence amongst our students, as they can use them just like their peers," said a teacher from the Madison School District in Rexburg, Idaho. "We've been using these Pumper Cars to enhance strength for children in our preschool, and they are also popular during indoor recess."

To learn more about Mountain America, visit macu.com.