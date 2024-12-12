Washington, D.C., Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For Immediate Release

Contractor Wins Prestigious Award for Exquisite Ornamental Staircase

McGregor Industries Recognized with an Award for Excellent Craftsmanship

Dunmore, Pa. – McGregor Industries won IMPACT’s Project of the Year award in the Architectural/Ornamental category. IMPACT is the labor-management arm of the International Association of Bridge, Structural, Ornamental and Reinforcing Iron Workers. The company was honored along with the other winners from each of the 6 categories at an award reception held in Washington, D.C., on November 12, 2024. During the awards ceremony, winning contractors received their awards from IMPACT’s CEO Kevin Hilton.

The 2023 Project of the Year competition saw some impressive project submissions. In the Architectural/Ornamental (Below 5,000 work hours) category, McGregor Industries submitted the most impressive project.

McGregor Industries, Inc. was founded in 1919 and has since grown to fabricate and erect high-rise stair towers, monumental stairs, and various metal structures across the Northeast and Midwest.

The winning project, Raffles 17th Floor Lobby Stairs, was fabricated with a two-story, elliptical, bronze-finished stair and railing at the Iron Workers Local 852 (Dunmore, Pa.). Iron Workers Local 7 (Boston) met every deadline while safely erecting the stair and railings on-site and the result was a stunning architectural focal point of the hotel.

“This project was unlike anything we have done before, but we confidently accepted the work knowing our skilled ironworkers, in both the shop and the field, had the expertise to plan and deliver this complex and monumental project,” said Grace McGregor Kramer from McGregor Industries, Inc. "It is a tremendous honor to receive this award alongside so many other skilled companies and tradespeople. The ironworkers have been an incredible partner, not just on this project but on all the work we do every day. Our success depends on the skill and commitment of the ironworkers who fabricate and erect our work.”

The company’s ability to fabricate and install miscellaneous metal to tight tolerances sets it apart from its competition.

Founded in 1919 and headquartered in Dunmore, Pa., McGregor Industries fabricates and installs the miscellaneous metal components for buildings, artistic projects, and any project requiring the cutting, bending, welding, and finishing of metal. Miscellaneous metal work generally includes stairways, railings, and other miscellaneous metal work not associated to the structural steel component of a building.