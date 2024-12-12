Yes Hospitality Group Unveils Revamped Naked Taco Locations Across South Florida, Amplifying the Taco and Margarita Experience

Miami, FL, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yes Hospitality Group, led by President Jay Shirodkar, is thrilled to announce the completed renovations of its iconic Naked Taco restaurants. With three vibrant locations across South Florida, Naked Taco is elevating the taco and margarita experience with bold flavors, energetic atmospheres, and a uniquely stylish twist. Each location features a full kitchen led by talented chefs, offering a chef-driven menu that goes beyond tacos to include specialty Mexican cuisine.

South Beach’s ICONIC Naked Taco Celebrates 10 Years with a Hard Rock-Inspired Redesign

Nestled in Miami’s bustling tourist district next to the legendary Versace Mansion, Naked Taco South Beach has marked its 10th anniversary with a dazzling interior transformation. The new design channels the high-energy vibe of the Hard Rock era, featuring glowing neon lights, vintage guitars, and Playboy magazine memorabilia. Guests can indulge in bold Mexican flavors downstairs or head to the renowned HIGHBAR rooftop lounge, offering breathtaking views of the Atlantic Ocean and exclusive glimpses into the Versace Mansion. HIGHBAR’s new Sunday night party adds a fresh layer of excitement, making it the ultimate destination for dining and nightlife.

Coconut Creek: A Neighborhood Favorite with High-Energy Sports Vibes

Naked Taco Coconut Creek, located in the Promenade, has become the perfect blend of a neighborhood bar and family restaurant. With walls adorned with rock-and-roll and cowboy memorabilia and the energy of live sports, it’s the go-to spot for UFC fights, big game nights, and casual hangouts. Themed evenings like "Tribute to Michael Jackson’s Thriller," Rock 'n' Roll nights, and the ever-popular Taco Tuesdays create a lively atmosphere for guests of all ages.

Pinecrest’s Naked Taco at The Falls: A Grand Space for Bold Flavors

The largest Naked Taco location at The Falls Shopping Mall spans 8,000 square feet, featuring a breathtaking hand-painted ceiling and an open kitchen where diners can see culinary artistry in action. This expansive venue combines the charm of Naked Taco’s signature vibe with the versatility to host families, groups, and events. Its vibrant yet relaxed energy makes it the perfect destination for any occasion.

Weekly Events That Keep Guests Coming Back

From DJs on Taco Tuesdays to unbeatable happy hours, every Naked Taco location brings its own high-energy spin to the taco and margarita niche. These weekly traditions have made Naked Taco a favorite among locals and visitors looking for great food and an even greater time.

“We’ve always focused on delivering exceptional tacos, but Naked Taco is more than just tacos—it’s a full chef-driven experience,” says Jay Shirodkar, President of Yes Hospitality Group. “Each location features a talented team of chefs working in fully equipped kitchens to bring the best of specialty Mexican cuisine to the table, alongside our famous tacos and margaritas.”

For press inquiries, contact:

Becky Saka

becky@yesfbm.com

About Yes Hospitality Group

Yes Hospitality Group, under the leadership of President Jay Shirodkar, delivers high-energy dining experiences. By combining bold flavors, vibrant designs, and engaging events, Naked Taco offers guests an unmatched celebration of Mexican-inspired cuisine across South Florida.