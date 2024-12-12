Wabash Announces 2026 Model Year DuraPlate Dry Van

LAFAYETTE, Ind., Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wabash (NYSE: WNC), the visionary leader of connected solutions for the transportation, logistics and distribution industries, today announced the 2026 model year DuraPlate® Dry Van featuring enhancements that elevate performance and value.

One of the key new features of the 2026 Wabash DuraPlate Dry Van is the Webb Vortex Drum with Wear Indicator (WI), designed to improve brake performance and extend brake life by up to 25 percent. Industry data shows brake systems are one of the most critical—and costly—components of fleet maintenance. Featuring patented cooling fins, the Webb Vortex Drum dissipates heat more effectively than standard brake drums, reducing wear and maintaining optimal performance. The built-in wear indicator allows fleet crews to quickly assess repair needs, minimizing downtime. Made in the U.S. and backed by a lifetime warranty, the Webb Vortex Drum provides unmatched durability and reliability.

Wabash DuraPlate Dry Vans are engineered to deliver the durability, efficiency and value that fleets have come to rely on. In addition to the new Webb Vortex Drum with Wear Indicator, these key standard features make the DuraPlate Dry Van the benchmark for superior performance.

DuraPlate Cell Core panel construction : Best-in-class durability while reducing trailer weight by 300 pounds for improved fuel efficiency and increased cargo capacity.

: Best-in-class durability while reducing trailer weight by 300 pounds for improved fuel efficiency and increased cargo capacity. TrustLock ® Plus System : Eases door operation and secures the door within 3 inches of the sidewall, preventing damage during loading/unloading.

: Eases door operation and secures the door within 3 inches of the sidewall, preventing damage during loading/unloading. Flush mount intermediate logistics : Eliminates snag points, protects cargo from damage, and shields the logistic cavity from corrosive elements.

: Eliminates snag points, protects cargo from damage, and shields the logistic cavity from corrosive elements. Upper ID/AUX stop light system : Enhances visibility and safety during road use.

: Enhances visibility and safety during road use. High-strength steel coupler : Delivers exceptional durability, corrosion resistance and longevity.

: Delivers exceptional durability, corrosion resistance and longevity. Four-post rear impact guard : Unique lightweight, high-strength steel construction increases full-width underride protection, exceeding U.S. DOT and Transport Canada standards and earning the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety’s ToughGuard designation.

: Unique lightweight, high-strength steel construction increases full-width underride protection, exceeding U.S. DOT and Transport Canada standards and earning the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety’s ToughGuard designation. EZ 7-Way electrical housing : Simplifies installation, minimizes downtime with quick replacements and offers weatherproof durability.

: Simplifies installation, minimizes downtime with quick replacements and offers weatherproof durability. LED light system: Provides enhanced visibility and long-lasting performance.

“Our 2026 model year dry van builds on the durability, performance, and total cost of ownership savings that fleet owners have come to expect from Wabash,” said Drew Schwartzhoff, senior vice president, Strategic Marketing. “As the trucking industry emerges from an extended freight recession, containing costs and operating efficiently are key objectives. Wabash DuraPlate Dry Vans offer consistent reliability that addresses both operational costs and safety concerns for our customers.”

DuraPlate Dry Vans are backed by secured availability of key components through long-term domestic supplier agreements and are proudly manufactured in the United States in an ISO 9001:2015 registered facility.

Production of the 2026 model year DuraPlate Dry Van began on December 1, 2024. Customers can learn more about DuraPlate Dry Vans at onewabash.com. Contact a Wabash sales representative at 855-530-3870 or find a dealer near you at findwabash.com.

Wabash (NYSE: WNC) is the visionary leader of connected solutions for the transportation, logistics and distribution industries that is Changing How the World Reaches You®. Headquartered in Lafayette, Indiana, the company enables customers to thrive by providing insight into tomorrow and delivering pragmatic solutions today to move everything from first to final mile. Wabash designs, manufactures, and services a diverse range of products, including: dry freight and refrigerated trailers, flatbed trailers, tank trailers, dry and refrigerated truck bodies, structural composite panels and products, trailer aerodynamic solutions, and specialty food grade processing equipment. Learn more at onewabash.com.

