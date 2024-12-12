Quanex Building Products Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results

Contribution from Tyman Acquisition Boosts Results
Margin Expansion Realized on Consolidated Basis for Full Year
$53.75 Million of Debt Repaid Since Closing Tyman Acquisition
Integration of Transformative Acquisition Progressing Ahead of Schedule
Realization of Synergies Ongoing

HOUSTON, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX) (“Quanex” or the “Company”) today announced its results for the three months and twelve months ended October 31, 2024.  

The Company reported the following selected financial results:

   Three Months Ended October 31, Twelve Months Ended October 31,
($ in millions, except per share data)  2024 2023 2024 2023
Net Sales  $492.2 $295.5 $1,277.9 $1,130.6
Gross Margin  $117.1 $80.0 $305.6 $277.5
Gross Margin %  23.8% 27.1% 23.9% 24.5%
Net (Loss) Income  ($13.9) $27.4 $33.1 $82.5
Diluted EPS  ($0.30) $0.83 $0.90 $2.50
          
Adjusted Net Income  $28.6 $31.2 $80.4 $90.9
Adjusted Diluted EPS  $0.61 $0.95 $2.19 $2.75
Adjusted EBITDA  $81.1 $50.8 $182.4 $159.6
Adjusted EBITDA Margin %  16.5% 17.2% 14.3% 14.1%
          
Cash Provided by Operating Activities  $5.5 $44.5 $88.8 $147.1
Free Cash Flow  ($8.2) $29.6 $51.7 $109.7
(See Non-GAAP Terminology Definitions and Disclaimers section, Non-GAAP Financial Measure Disclosure table, Selected Segment Data table and reconciliation tables for additional information)


George Wilson, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “On a consolidated basis, results for the fourth quarter and full year were boosted by the contribution from the Tyman acquisition. Results from the legacy Quanex business were in-line with our expectations for both the fourth quarter and full year. We are pleased with profitability despite the soft macro environment we experienced throughout 2024. Overall, we executed on our plan from an operational standpoint, and we executed on our long-term profitable growth strategy by closing on the transformative Tyman acquisition in August. In addition, our continued focus on cash flow and managing working capital enabled us to repay approximately $54 million in debt since closing the acquisition on August 1, 2024.  

“As we transition into 2025, we expect the current demand softness to persist until the spring selling season, but our expectations are that results will improve in the second half of 2025 due to typical seasonality combined with the benefit from unwinding pent up demand as interest rates continue to trend lower and consumer confidence improves. We will continue to focus on integrating the legacy Tyman business and capturing the targeted synergies. We have also settled on a new operating structure that is designed around our core competencies, which should enable us to capitalize on existing commercial opportunities and tap into new innovative solutions.   Furthermore, we continue to be excited about building a stronger, more profitable company over time and creating additional value for our shareholders. We have scheduled an Investor and Analyst Day on February 6, 2025, to unveil the ‘new’ Quanex, which will include providing detail on the revamped operating structure, guidance for 2025 and an update on our long-term profitable growth strategy.”  

Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2024 Results Summary   

Quanex reported net sales of $492.2 million during the three months ended October 31, 2024, which represents an increase of 66.6% compared to $295.5 million for the same period of 2023. The Company reported net sales of $1.28 billion during the twelve months ended October 31, 2024, which represents an increase of 13.0% compared to $1.13 billion for the same period of 2023. The increases reflect the contribution from the Tyman acquisition that closed on August 1, 2024. Excluding the contribution from Tyman, net sales would have declined by 2.3% for the fourth quarter of 2024 and 5.0% for the full year, largely due to lower volume. Quanex reported a decline in net sales of 4.7% for the fourth quarter of 2024 and a decline of 2.6% in net sales for the full year in its North American Fenestration segment. In its North American Cabinet Components segment, Quanex reported an increase of 1.7% in net sales for the fourth quarter and a decline of 7.9% in net sales for the full year. Excluding foreign exchange impact, the Company realized a decrease in net sales of 1.2% for the fourth quarter and a decrease of 8.9% in net sales for the full year in its European Fenestration segment. In addition, Quanex reported net sales of $203.4 million related to the Tyman acquisition during the fourth quarter of 2024.   (See Sales Analysis table for additional information)

The increase in adjusted earnings for the three months and twelve months ended October 31, 2024 was mostly attributable to the contribution from the Tyman acquisition; however, the increase in adjusted earnings was also due in part to the lower cost of sales, including labor, related to lower volumes and deflation in the price of raw materials. Quanex was able to realize margin expansion in the fourth quarter in its North American Fenestration segment mainly due to effective cost control. In addition, the Company was also able to realize margin expansion on a consolidated basis for the full year, primarily driven by the contribution from the Tyman acquisition.

Balance Sheet & Liquidity Update

The Company borrowed $770 million ($500 Term Loan A and $270 on Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility) to acquire Tyman on August 1, 2024. Quanex repaid $53.75 million in debt during the fourth quarter of 2024. As of October 31, 2024, the Company had total debt of $776.9 million and Quanex’s leverage ratio of Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA was 3.7x. As of October 31, 2024, the Company’s LTM Net Income was $33.1 million and LTM Adjusted EBITDA was $182.4 million (See Non-GAAP Terminology Definitions and Disclaimers section, Net Debt Reconciliation table and Last Twelve Months Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation table for additional information)

The leverage ratio for Quanex’s quarterly debt covenant compliance (“Debt Covenant Leverage Ratio”) for its lenders was 2.3x as of October 31, 2024. The Debt Covenant Leverage Ratio calculation is defined in the Company’s Amendment No. 1 to its Second Amended and Restated Credit Agreement, which was filed with the SEC on June 12, 2024. In general, the main difference is that the Debt Covenant Leverage Ratio excludes real-estate leases that are considered “finance” leases under U.S. GAAP and is calculated on a proforma basis to include Adjusted EBITDA from the Tyman acquisition, $30 million of EBITDA for the synergy target related to the acquisition and only cash from domestic subsidiaries. The Debt Covenant Leverage Ratio would be 2.1x if calculated using the cash and cash equivalents amount on the balance sheet as of October 31, 2024.

Quanex’s liquidity was $343.3 million as of October 31, 2024, consisting of $97.7 million in cash on hand plus availability under its Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility due 2029, less letters of credit outstanding.

Investor and Analyst Day

The Company announced it will host an Investor and Analyst Day at the New York Stock Exchange, 11 Wall St. New York, NY 1005, on February 6, 2025. The event will begin at 9:00 a.m. ET and conclude at approximately 11:00 a.m. ET. All investors and analysts that plan to attend should RSVP for the event by January 23, 2025, by contacting Quanex’s Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer, Scott Zuehlke, by email (scott.zuehlke@quanex.com).

Presentation content and a live audio webcast will be made available on Quanex’s website at http://www.quanex.com in the Investors section under Events & Presentations. A replay of the webcast will be posted following the live event.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

The Company has also scheduled a conference call for Friday, December 13, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. ET (10:00 a.m. CT) to discuss the release. A link to the live audio webcast will be available on Quanex’s website at http://www.quanex.com in the Investors section under Presentations & Events.

Participants can pre-register for the conference call using the following link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIef39998f168c4cff8d9ed1561cb1cc48

Registered participants will receive an email containing conference call details for dial-in options. To avoid delays, it is recommended that participants dial into the conference call ten minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay will be available for a limited time on the Company’s website at http://www.quanex.com in the Investors section under Presentations & Events.

About Quanex

Quanex is a global manufacturer with core capabilities and broad applications across various end markets. The Company currently collaborates and partners with leading OEMs to provide innovative solutions in the window, door, solar, refrigeration, custom mixing, building access and cabinetry markets.  Looking ahead, Quanex plans to leverage its material science expertise and process engineering to expand into adjacent markets.

Non-GAAP Terminology Definitions and Disclaimers

Adjusted Net Income (defined as net income further adjusted to exclude purchase price accounting inventory step-ups, transaction costs, certain severance charges, gain/loss on the sale of certain fixed assets, restructuring charges, asset impairment charges, other net adjustments related to foreign currency transaction gain/loss and effective tax rates reflecting impacts of adjustments on a with and without basis) and Adjusted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures that Quanex believes provide a consistent basis for comparison between periods and more accurately reflects operational performance, as they are not influenced by certain income or expense items not affecting ongoing operations. EBITDA (defined as net income or loss before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and other, net), Adjusted EBITDA and LTM Adjusted EBITDA (defined as EBITDA further adjusted to exclude purchase price accounting inventory step-ups, transaction costs, certain severance charges, gain/loss on the sale of certain fixed assets, restructuring charges and asset impairment charges) are non-GAAP financial measures that the Company uses to measure operational performance and assist with financial decision-making.  Net Debt is defined as total debt (outstanding balance on the revolving credit facility plus financial lease obligations) less cash and cash equivalents. The leverage ratio of Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA is a financial measure that the Company believes is useful to investors and financial analysts in evaluating Quanex’s leverage. In addition, with certain limited adjustments, this leverage ratio is the basis for a key covenant in the Company’s credit agreement.

Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP measure calculated using cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures. Quanex uses the Free Cash Flow metric to measure operational and cash management performance and assist with financial decision-making.   Free Cash Flow is measured before application of certain contractual commitments (including capital lease obligations), and accordingly is not a true measure of the Company’s residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. Quanex believes Free Cash Flow is useful to investors in understanding and evaluating the Company’s financial and cash management performance.

Quanex believes that the presented non-GAAP measures provide a consistent basis for comparison between periods and will assist investors in understanding the Company’s financial performance when comparing results to other investment opportunities.  The presented non-GAAP measures may not be the same as those used by other companies. Quanex does not intend for this information to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for other measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements that use the words “estimated,” “expect,” “could,” “should,” “believe,” “will,” “might,” or similar words reflecting future expectations or beliefs are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following: impacts from public health issues (including pandemics) on the economy and the demand for Quanex’s products, timing estimates or any other expectations related to the Acquisition, the Company’s future operating results, future financial condition, future uses of cash and other expenditures, expenses and tax rates, expectations relating to Quanex’s industry, and the Company’s future growth, including any guidance discussed in this press release. The statements and guidance set forth in this release are based on current expectations. Actual results or events may differ materially from this release. For a complete discussion of factors that may affect Quanex’s future performance, please refer to the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2023, and the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under the sections entitled “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors”. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and Quanex undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information or events.

         
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
         
  Three Months Ended October 31, Twelve Months Ended October 31,
   2024   2023   2024   2023 
         
Net sales $492,161  $295,492  $1,277,862  $1,130,583 
Cost of sales  375,111   215,473   972,238   853,059 
Selling, general and administrative  86,891   29,326   190,470   123,957 
Depreciation and amortization  27,329   11,194   60,328   42,866 
Operating income  2,830   39,499   54,826   110,701 
Interest expense  (17,697)  (1,565)  (20,593)  (8,136)
Other, net  (2,671)  (6,110)  7,849   (5,519)
(Loss) income before income taxes  (17,538)  31,824   42,082   97,046 
Income tax benefit (expense)  3,621   (4,442)  (9,023)  (14,545)
Net (loss) income $(13,917) $27,382  $33,059  $82,501 
         
(Loss) earnings per common share, basic$(0.30) $0.84  $0.91  $2.51 
(Loss) earnings per common share, diluted$(0.30) $0.83  $0.90  $2.50 
         
Weighted average common shares outstanding:       
Basic  47,015   32,753   36,416   32,819 
Diluted  47,015   32,991   36,648   33,026 
         
Cash dividends per share $0.08  $0.08  $0.32  $0.32 
         


QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
       
  October 31, 2024 October 31, 2023
ASSETS    
Current assets:    
Cash and cash equivalents $97,744  $58,474 
Restricted Cash  5,251   - 
Accounts receivable, net  197,689   97,311 
Inventories  275,550   97,959 
Income taxes receivable  5,937   8,298 
Prepaid and other current assets  29,097   11,558 
Total current assets  611,268   273,600 
Property, plant and equipment, net  402,466   250,664 
Operating lease right-of-use assets  126,715   46,620 
Deferred tax assets  3,845   - 
Goodwill  574,711   182,956 
Intangible assets, net  597,909   74,115 
Other assets  2,874   3,188 
Total assets $2,319,788  $831,143 
     
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY    
Current liabilities:    
Accounts payable $124,404  $74,371 
Accrued liabilities  103,623   50,319 
Income taxes payable  6,620   384 
Current maturities of long-term debt  25,745   2,365 
Current operating lease liabilities  12,475   7,224 
Total current liabilities  272,867   134,663 
Long-term debt  737,198   66,435 
Noncurrent operating lease liabilities  117,560   40,361 
Deferred income taxes  162,304   29,133 
Liabilities for uncertain tax positions  -   250 
Other liabilities  19,113   14,747 
Total liabilities  1,309,042   285,589 
Stockholders’ equity:    
Common stock  513   372 
Additional paid-in-capital  701,008   251,576 
Retained earnings  430,405   409,318 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (46,428)  (38,141)
Treasury stock at cost  (74,752)  (77,571)
Total stockholders’ equity  1,010,746   545,554 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $2,319,788  $831,143 
     


QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
    
 Twelve Months Ended October 31,
  2024   2023 
Operating activities:   
Net income$33,059  $82,501 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities:		   
Depreciation and amortization 60,328   42,866 
(Gain) loss on disposition of capital assets (5,218)  278 
Stock-based compensation 2,952   2,521 
Deferred income tax (15,336)  5,147 
Charge for deferred loan costs and debt discount 3,469   - 
Gain on deal contingent foreign exchange forward currency contract (6,512)  - 
Other, net 4,495   1,529 
Changes in assets and liabilities:   
Decrease in accounts receivable 973   6,969 
Decrease in inventory 33,484   30,024 
Decrease (increase) in other current assets 4,297   (1,880)
Decrease in accounts payable (35,824)  (11,611)
Increase (decrease) in accrued liabilities 6,250   (4,249)
Increase (decrease) in income taxes receivable 9,139   (9,009)
(Decrease) increase in other long-term liabilities (7,155)  683 
Other, net 411   1,283 
Cash provided by operating activities 88,812   147,052 
Investing activities:   
Business acquisition (848,614)  (91,302)
Capital expenditures (37,086)  (37,390)
Proceeds from disposition of capital assets 15,046   253 
Cash used for investing activities (870,654)  (128,439)
Financing activities:   
Borrowings under credit facilities 785,000   102,000 
Repayments of credit facility borrowings (83,750)  (100,000)
Debt issuance costs (13,808)  - 
Borrowings (repayments) of other long-term debt (296,206)  (2,567)
Issuance of common stock 450,633   1,215 
Proceeds from deal contingent foreign exchange forward currency contract 6,512   - 
Common stock dividends paid (11,972)  (10,639)
Payroll tax paid to settle shares forfeited upon vesting of stock (1,193)  (567)
Purchase of treasury stock -   (5,593)
Cash provided (used for) by financing activities 835,216   (16,151)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (8,853)  919 
Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 44,521   3,381 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 58,474   55,093 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period$102,995  $58,474 
    


QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION
FREE CASH FLOW AND NET DEBT RECONCILIATION
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)		 
           
The following table reconciles the Company's calculation of Free Cash Flow, a non-GAAP measure, to its most directly comparable GAAP measure. The Company defines Free Cash Flow as cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures. 
           
   Three Months Ended October 31, Twelve Months Ended October 31, 
   2024 2023 2024 2023 
Cash provided by operating activities  $5,479 $44,493 $88,812 $147,052 
Capital expenditures  (13,651) (14,940) (37,086) (37,390) 
Free Cash Flow  ($8,172) $29,553 $51,726 $109,662 
           
           
The following table reconciles the Company's Net Debt which is defined as total debt principal of the Company plus finance lease obligations minus cash.     
           
   As of October 31,   
   2024 2023     
Term loan facility  $493,750 $0     
Revolving credit facility  222,500 15,000     
Finance lease obligations (1)  60,676 55,000     
Total debt (2)  776,926 70,000     
Less: Cash and cash equivalents  97,744 58,474     
Net Debt  $679,182 $11,526     
           
(1) Includes $50.3 million and $51.5 million in real estate lease liabilities considered finance leases under U.S. GAAP as of October 31, 2024 and October 31, 2023, respectively.     
(2) Excludes outstanding letters of credit.          
           


QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE DISCLOSURE
LAST TWELVE MONTHS ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
           
Reconciliation of Last Twelve Months Adjusted EBITDA Three Months Ended October 31, 2024 Three Months Ended July 31, 2024 Three Months Ended April 30, 2024 Three Months Ended January 31, 2024 Total
  
Reconciliation		 Reconciliation Reconciliation Reconciliation Reconciliation
Net (loss) income as reported $(13,917) $25,350  $15,377  $6,249  $33,059 
Income tax (benefit) expense  (3,621)  6,688   4,314   1,642   9,023 
Other, net  2,671   (9,474)  (4)  (1,042)  (7,849)
Interest expense  17,697   878   950   1,068   20,593 
Depreciation and amortization  27,329   10,953   10,894   11,152   60,328 
EBITDA  30,159   34,395   31,531   19,069   115,154 
Cost of sales (1),(2)  887   1,507   631   -   3,025 
Selling, general and administrative (1),(2),(3),(4)  50,004   6,133   7,862   205   64,204 
Adjusted EBITDA $81,050  $42,035  $40,024  $19,274  $182,383 
           
(1) Expense (gain) related to plant closure.  
(2) Loss on damage to manufacturing facilities caused by weather.
(3) Transaction and advisory fees.
(4) Amortization of step-up for purchase price adjustments on inventory and accounts receivable.
           


QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE DISCLOSURE
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
                  
Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPSThree Months Ended
October 31, 2024		 Three Months Ended
October 31, 2023		 Twelve Months Ended
October 31, 2024		 Twelve Months Ended
October 31, 2023		 
  Net Income Diluted EPS Net Income Diluted EPS Net Income Diluted EPS Net Income Diluted EPS 
Net (loss) income as reported $(13,917) $(0.30) $27,382  $0.83  $33,059  $0.90  $82,501  $2.50  
Net (loss) income reconciling items from below  42,528  $0.91   3,851  $0.12   47,303  $1.29   8,401  $0.25  
Adjusted net income and adjusted EPS $28,611  $0.61  $31,233  $0.95  $80,362  $2.19  $90,902  $2.75  
                  
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA Three Months Ended
October 31, 2024		 Three Months Ended
October 31, 2023		 Twelve Months Ended
October 31, 2024		 Twelve Months Ended
October 31, 2023		 
  Reconciliation   Reconciliation   Reconciliation   Reconciliation   
Net (loss) income as reported $(13,917)   $27,382    $33,059    $82,501    
Income tax (benefit) expense  (3,621)    4,442     9,023     14,545    
Other, net  2,671     6,110     (7,849)    5,519    
Interest expense  17,697     1,565     20,593     8,136    
Depreciation and amortization  27,329     11,194     60,328     42,866    
EBITDA  30,159     50,693     115,154     153,567    
EBITDA reconciling items from below  50,891     74     67,229     6,028    
Adjusted EBITDA $81,050    $50,767    $182,383    $159,595    
                  
Reconciling Items Three Months Ended
October 31, 2024		 Three Months Ended
October 31, 2023		 Twelve Months Ended
October 31, 2024		 Twelve Months Ended
October 31, 2023		 
  Income Statement Reconciling Items Income Statement Reconciling Items Income Statement Reconciling Items Income Statement Reconciling Items 
Net sales $492,161  $-  $295,492  $-  $1,277,862  $-  $1,130,583  $-  
Cost of sales  375,111   (887)(1) 215,473   35 (2) 972,238   (3,025)(1) 853,059   (13)(2)
Selling, general and administrative  86,891   (50,004)(1),(3),(4) 29,326   (109)(2),(3) 190,470   (64,204)(1),(3),(4) 123,957   (6,015)(2),(3)
EBITDA  30,159   50,891   50,693   74   115,154   67,229   153,567   6,028  
Depreciation and amortization  27,329   -   11,194   -   60,328   -   42,866   -  
Operating income  2,830   50,891   39,499   74   54,826   67,229   110,701   6,028  
Interest expense  (17,697)  -   (1,565)  -   (20,593)  -   (8,136)  -  
Other, net  (2,671)  3,271 (5) (6,110)  5,232 (5) 7,849   (6,738)(5) (5,519)  5,196 (5)
(Loss) Income before income taxes  (17,538)  54,162   31,824   5,306   42,082   60,491   97,046   11,224  
Income tax benefit (expense)  3,621   (11,634)(6) (4,442)  (1,455)(6) (9,023)  (13,188)(6) (14,545)  (2,823)(6)
Net (loss) income $(13,917) $42,528  $27,382  $3,851  $33,059  $47,303  $82,501  $8,401  
                  
Diluted (loss) earnings per share $(0.30)   $0.83    $0.90    $2.50    
                  
                  
(1) (Expense) gain related to plant closure. 
(2) Loss on damage to manufacturing facilities caused by weather. 
(3) Transaction and advisory fees.       
(4) Amortization of step-up for purchase price adjustments on inventory and accounts receivable. 
(5) Pension settlement (refund) expense, losses (gains) on foreign exchange forward currency contract and foreign currency transaction losses (gains). 
(6)Tax impact of net income reconciling items. 
                  


QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION
SELECTED SEGMENT DATA
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
             
This table provides gross margin, operating income (loss), EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA by reportable segment. Non-operating expense and income tax expense are not allocated to the reportable segments.
  NA Fenestration EU Fenestration NA Cabinet Components Tyman Unallocated Corp & Other Total
Three months ended October 31, 2024            
Net sales $172,031  $65,075  $52,761  $203,435  $(1,141) $492,161 
Cost of sales  127,448   40,258   44,136   163,946   (677)  375,111 
Gross Margin  44,583   24,817   8,625   39,489   (464)  117,050 
Gross Margin %  25.9%   38.1%   16.3%   19.4%     23.8% 
Selling, general and administrative (1)  10,072   8,310   5,373   44,453   18,683   86,891 
Depreciation and amortization  5,107   2,715   3,004   16,438   65   27,329 
Operating income (loss)  29,404   13,792   248   (21,402)  (19,212)  2,830 
Depreciation and amortization  5,107   2,715   3,004   16,438   65   27,329 
EBITDA  34,511   16,507   3,252   (4,964)  (19,147)  30,159 
Expense related to plant closure (Cost of sales)  887   -   -   -   -   887 
Net gain related to plant closure (SG&A)  (5,299)  -   -   -   -   (5,299)
Amortization of step-up for purchase price adjustments on inventory and accounts receivable  -   -   -   29,076   -   29,076 
Transaction and advisory fees  -   -   -   10,359   15,868   26,227 
Adjusted EBITDA $30,099  $16,507  $3,252  $34,471  $(3,279) $81,050 
Adjusted EBITDA Margin %  17.5%   25.4%   6.2%   16.9%     16.5% 
             
Three months ended October 31, 2023            
Net sales $180,446  $64,170  $51,868  $-  $(992) $295,492 
Cost of sales  135,490   39,070   41,488   -   (575)  215,473 
Gross Margin  44,956   25,100   10,380   -   (417)  80,019 
Gross Margin %  24.9%   39.1%   20.0%       27.1% 
Selling, general and administrative (1)  15,272   8,354   5,135   -   565   29,326 
Depreciation and amortization  5,211   2,714   3,220   -   49   11,194 
Operating income (loss)  24,473   14,032   2,025   -   (1,031)  39,499 
Depreciation and amortization  5,211   2,714   3,220   -   49   11,194 
EBITDA  29,684   16,746   5,245   -   (982)  50,693 
Loss on damage to manufacturing facilities (Cost of sales)  (35)  -   -   -   -   (35)
Loss on damage to manufacturing facilities (SG&A)  -   -   (131)  -   -   (131)
Transaction and advisory fees  -   -   -   -   240   240 
Loss on sale of plant  -   -   -   -   -   - 
Adjusted EBITDA $29,649  $16,746  $5,114  $-  $(742) $50,767 
Adjusted EBITDA Margin %  16.4%   26.1%   9.9%       17.2% 
             
Twelve months ended October 31, 2024            
Net sales $650,058  $230,712  $198,424  $203,435  $(4,767) $1,277,862 
Cost of sales  498,378   144,585   168,414   163,946   (3,085)  972,238 
Gross Margin  151,680   86,127   30,010   39,489   (1,682)  305,624 
Gross Margin %  23.3%   37.3%   15.1%   19.4%     23.9% 
Selling, general and administrative (1)  56,630   31,318   20,727   44,453   37,342   190,470 
Depreciation and amortization  20,994   10,420   12,244   16,438   232   60,328 
Operating income (loss)  74,056   44,389   (2,961)  (21,402)  (39,256)  54,826 
Depreciation and amortization  20,994   10,420   12,244   16,438   232   60,328 
EBITDA  95,050   54,809   9,283   (4,964)  (39,024)  115,154 
Expense related to plant closure (Cost of sales)  3,025   -   -   -   -   3,025 
Net gain related to plant closure (SG&A)  (4,196)  -   -   -   -   (4,196)
Amortization of step-up for purchase price adjustments on inventory and accounts receivable  -   -   -   29,076   -   29,076 
Transaction and advisory fees  -   -   -   10,359   28,965   39,324 
Adjusted EBITDA $93,879  $54,809  $9,283  $34,471  $(10,059) $182,383 
Adjusted EBITDA Margin %  14.4%   23.8%   4.7%   16.9%     14.3% 
             
Twelve months ended October 31, 2023            
Net sales $667,482  $250,774  $215,445  $-  $(3,118) $1,130,583 
Cost of sales  517,805   158,491   178,210   -   (1,447)  853,059 
Gross Margin  149,677   92,283   37,235   -   (1,671)  277,524 
Gross Margin %  22.4%   36.8%   17.3%       24.5% 
Selling, general and administrative (1)  56,979   32,350   21,074   -   13,554   123,957 
Depreciation and amortization  20,539   9,849   12,208   -   270   42,866 
Operating income (loss)  72,159   50,084   3,953   -   (15,495)  110,701 
Depreciation and amortization  20,539   9,849   12,208   -   270   42,866 
EBITDA  92,698   59,933   16,161   -   (15,225)  153,567 
Loss on damage to manufacturing facilities (Cost of sales)  -   -   13   -   -   13 
Loss on damage to manufacturing facilities (SG&A)  -   -   69   -   -   69 
Transaction and advisory fees  -   -   -   -   5,946   5,946 
Adjusted EBITDA $92,698  $59,933  $16,243  $-  $(9,279) $159,595 
Adjusted EBITDA Margin %  13.9%   23.9%   7.5%       14.1% 
             
(1) Includes stock-based compensation expense for the three and twelve months ended October 31, 2024 of $2.0 million and $1.7 million, respectively, and $7.4 million and $9.3 million for the comparable prior year periods.
             


QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION
SALES ANALYSIS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
         
  Three Months Ended October 31, Twelve Months Ended October 31,
   2024   2023   2024   2023 
         
NA Fenestration:       
 United States - fenestration$128,633  $138,783  $491,307  $518,396 
 International - fenestration 9,323   8,081   29,882   30,100 
 United States - non-fenestration 29,050   29,267   110,246   103,090 
 International - non-fenestration 5,025   4,315   18,623   15,896 
  $172,031  $180,446  $650,058  $667,482 
EU Fenestration: (1)       
 International - fenestration$54,665  $49,862  $193,935  $191,871 
 International - non-fenestration 10,410   14,308   36,777   58,903 
  $65,075  $64,170  $230,712  $250,774 
NA Cabinet Components:       
 United States - fenestration$3,710  $4,286  $14,913  $16,899 
 United States - non-fenestration 49,038   47,092   182,494   195,866 
 International - non-fenestration 13   490   1,017   2,680 
  $52,761  $51,868  $198,424  $215,445 
Tyman:       
 United States - fenestration$127,749  $-  $127,749  $- 
 International - fenestration 75,082   -   75,082   - 
 United States - non-fenestration 604   -   604   - 
  $203,435  $-  $203,435  $- 
         
Unallocated Corporate & Other:       
 Eliminations$(1,141) $(992) $(4,767) $(3,118)
  $(1,141) $(992) $(4,767) $(3,118)
         
Net Sales$492,161  $295,492  $1,277,862  $1,130,583 
         
(1) Reflects an increase of $1.7 million and $2.5 million in revenue associated with foreign currency exchange rate impacts for the three and twelve months ended October 31, 2024, respectively.
 

