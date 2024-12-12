Quanex Building Products Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results

Contribution from Tyman Acquisition Boosts Results

Margin Expansion Realized on Consolidated Basis for Full Year

$53.75 Million of Debt Repaid Since Closing Tyman Acquisition

Integration of Transformative Acquisition Progressing Ahead of Schedule

Realization of Synergies Ongoing

HOUSTON, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX) (“Quanex” or the “Company”) today announced its results for the three months and twelve months ended October 31, 2024.

The Company reported the following selected financial results:

Three Months Ended October 31, Twelve Months Ended October 31, ($ in millions, except per share data) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net Sales $492.2 $295.5 $1,277.9 $1,130.6 Gross Margin $117.1 $80.0 $305.6 $277.5 Gross Margin % 23.8% 27.1% 23.9% 24.5% Net (Loss) Income ($13.9) $27.4 $33.1 $82.5 Diluted EPS ($0.30) $0.83 $0.90 $2.50 Adjusted Net Income $28.6 $31.2 $80.4 $90.9 Adjusted Diluted EPS $0.61 $0.95 $2.19 $2.75 Adjusted EBITDA $81.1 $50.8 $182.4 $159.6 Adjusted EBITDA Margin % 16.5% 17.2% 14.3% 14.1% Cash Provided by Operating Activities $5.5 $44.5 $88.8 $147.1 Free Cash Flow ($8.2) $29.6 $51.7 $109.7 (See Non-GAAP Terminology Definitions and Disclaimers section, Non-GAAP Financial Measure Disclosure table, Selected Segment Data table and reconciliation tables for additional information)



George Wilson, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “On a consolidated basis, results for the fourth quarter and full year were boosted by the contribution from the Tyman acquisition. Results from the legacy Quanex business were in-line with our expectations for both the fourth quarter and full year. We are pleased with profitability despite the soft macro environment we experienced throughout 2024. Overall, we executed on our plan from an operational standpoint, and we executed on our long-term profitable growth strategy by closing on the transformative Tyman acquisition in August. In addition, our continued focus on cash flow and managing working capital enabled us to repay approximately $54 million in debt since closing the acquisition on August 1, 2024.

“As we transition into 2025, we expect the current demand softness to persist until the spring selling season, but our expectations are that results will improve in the second half of 2025 due to typical seasonality combined with the benefit from unwinding pent up demand as interest rates continue to trend lower and consumer confidence improves. We will continue to focus on integrating the legacy Tyman business and capturing the targeted synergies. We have also settled on a new operating structure that is designed around our core competencies, which should enable us to capitalize on existing commercial opportunities and tap into new innovative solutions. Furthermore, we continue to be excited about building a stronger, more profitable company over time and creating additional value for our shareholders. We have scheduled an Investor and Analyst Day on February 6, 2025, to unveil the ‘new’ Quanex, which will include providing detail on the revamped operating structure, guidance for 2025 and an update on our long-term profitable growth strategy.”

Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2024 Results Summary

Quanex reported net sales of $492.2 million during the three months ended October 31, 2024, which represents an increase of 66.6% compared to $295.5 million for the same period of 2023. The Company reported net sales of $1.28 billion during the twelve months ended October 31, 2024, which represents an increase of 13.0% compared to $1.13 billion for the same period of 2023. The increases reflect the contribution from the Tyman acquisition that closed on August 1, 2024. Excluding the contribution from Tyman, net sales would have declined by 2.3% for the fourth quarter of 2024 and 5.0% for the full year, largely due to lower volume. Quanex reported a decline in net sales of 4.7% for the fourth quarter of 2024 and a decline of 2.6% in net sales for the full year in its North American Fenestration segment. In its North American Cabinet Components segment, Quanex reported an increase of 1.7% in net sales for the fourth quarter and a decline of 7.9% in net sales for the full year. Excluding foreign exchange impact, the Company realized a decrease in net sales of 1.2% for the fourth quarter and a decrease of 8.9% in net sales for the full year in its European Fenestration segment. In addition, Quanex reported net sales of $203.4 million related to the Tyman acquisition during the fourth quarter of 2024. (See Sales Analysis table for additional information)

The increase in adjusted earnings for the three months and twelve months ended October 31, 2024 was mostly attributable to the contribution from the Tyman acquisition; however, the increase in adjusted earnings was also due in part to the lower cost of sales, including labor, related to lower volumes and deflation in the price of raw materials. Quanex was able to realize margin expansion in the fourth quarter in its North American Fenestration segment mainly due to effective cost control. In addition, the Company was also able to realize margin expansion on a consolidated basis for the full year, primarily driven by the contribution from the Tyman acquisition.

Balance Sheet & Liquidity Update

The Company borrowed $770 million ($500 Term Loan A and $270 on Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility) to acquire Tyman on August 1, 2024. Quanex repaid $53.75 million in debt during the fourth quarter of 2024. As of October 31, 2024, the Company had total debt of $776.9 million and Quanex’s leverage ratio of Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA was 3.7x. As of October 31, 2024, the Company’s LTM Net Income was $33.1 million and LTM Adjusted EBITDA was $182.4 million (See Non-GAAP Terminology Definitions and Disclaimers section, Net Debt Reconciliation table and Last Twelve Months Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation table for additional information)

The leverage ratio for Quanex’s quarterly debt covenant compliance (“Debt Covenant Leverage Ratio”) for its lenders was 2.3x as of October 31, 2024. The Debt Covenant Leverage Ratio calculation is defined in the Company’s Amendment No. 1 to its Second Amended and Restated Credit Agreement, which was filed with the SEC on June 12, 2024. In general, the main difference is that the Debt Covenant Leverage Ratio excludes real-estate leases that are considered “finance” leases under U.S. GAAP and is calculated on a proforma basis to include Adjusted EBITDA from the Tyman acquisition, $30 million of EBITDA for the synergy target related to the acquisition and only cash from domestic subsidiaries. The Debt Covenant Leverage Ratio would be 2.1x if calculated using the cash and cash equivalents amount on the balance sheet as of October 31, 2024.

Quanex’s liquidity was $343.3 million as of October 31, 2024, consisting of $97.7 million in cash on hand plus availability under its Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility due 2029, less letters of credit outstanding.

Investor and Analyst Day

The Company announced it will host an Investor and Analyst Day at the New York Stock Exchange, 11 Wall St. New York, NY 1005, on February 6, 2025. The event will begin at 9:00 a.m. ET and conclude at approximately 11:00 a.m. ET. All investors and analysts that plan to attend should RSVP for the event by January 23, 2025, by contacting Quanex’s Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer, Scott Zuehlke, by email (scott.zuehlke@quanex.com).

Presentation content and a live audio webcast will be made available on Quanex’s website at http://www.quanex.com in the Investors section under Events & Presentations. A replay of the webcast will be posted following the live event.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

The Company has also scheduled a conference call for Friday, December 13, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. ET (10:00 a.m. CT) to discuss the release. A link to the live audio webcast will be available on Quanex’s website at http://www.quanex.com in the Investors section under Presentations & Events.

Participants can pre-register for the conference call using the following link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIef39998f168c4cff8d9ed1561cb1cc48

Registered participants will receive an email containing conference call details for dial-in options. To avoid delays, it is recommended that participants dial into the conference call ten minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay will be available for a limited time on the Company’s website at http://www.quanex.com in the Investors section under Presentations & Events.

About Quanex

Quanex is a global manufacturer with core capabilities and broad applications across various end markets. The Company currently collaborates and partners with leading OEMs to provide innovative solutions in the window, door, solar, refrigeration, custom mixing, building access and cabinetry markets. Looking ahead, Quanex plans to leverage its material science expertise and process engineering to expand into adjacent markets.

Non-GAAP Terminology Definitions and Disclaimers

Adjusted Net Income (defined as net income further adjusted to exclude purchase price accounting inventory step-ups, transaction costs, certain severance charges, gain/loss on the sale of certain fixed assets, restructuring charges, asset impairment charges, other net adjustments related to foreign currency transaction gain/loss and effective tax rates reflecting impacts of adjustments on a with and without basis) and Adjusted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures that Quanex believes provide a consistent basis for comparison between periods and more accurately reflects operational performance, as they are not influenced by certain income or expense items not affecting ongoing operations. EBITDA (defined as net income or loss before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and other, net), Adjusted EBITDA and LTM Adjusted EBITDA (defined as EBITDA further adjusted to exclude purchase price accounting inventory step-ups, transaction costs, certain severance charges, gain/loss on the sale of certain fixed assets, restructuring charges and asset impairment charges) are non-GAAP financial measures that the Company uses to measure operational performance and assist with financial decision-making. Net Debt is defined as total debt (outstanding balance on the revolving credit facility plus financial lease obligations) less cash and cash equivalents. The leverage ratio of Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA is a financial measure that the Company believes is useful to investors and financial analysts in evaluating Quanex’s leverage. In addition, with certain limited adjustments, this leverage ratio is the basis for a key covenant in the Company’s credit agreement.

Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP measure calculated using cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures. Quanex uses the Free Cash Flow metric to measure operational and cash management performance and assist with financial decision-making. Free Cash Flow is measured before application of certain contractual commitments (including capital lease obligations), and accordingly is not a true measure of the Company’s residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. Quanex believes Free Cash Flow is useful to investors in understanding and evaluating the Company’s financial and cash management performance.

Quanex believes that the presented non-GAAP measures provide a consistent basis for comparison between periods and will assist investors in understanding the Company’s financial performance when comparing results to other investment opportunities. The presented non-GAAP measures may not be the same as those used by other companies. Quanex does not intend for this information to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for other measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements that use the words “estimated,” “expect,” “could,” “should,” “believe,” “will,” “might,” or similar words reflecting future expectations or beliefs are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following: impacts from public health issues (including pandemics) on the economy and the demand for Quanex’s products, timing estimates or any other expectations related to the Acquisition, the Company’s future operating results, future financial condition, future uses of cash and other expenditures, expenses and tax rates, expectations relating to Quanex’s industry, and the Company’s future growth, including any guidance discussed in this press release. The statements and guidance set forth in this release are based on current expectations. Actual results or events may differ materially from this release. For a complete discussion of factors that may affect Quanex’s future performance, please refer to the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2023, and the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under the sections entitled “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors”. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and Quanex undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information or events.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended October 31, Twelve Months Ended October 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net sales $ 492,161 $ 295,492 $ 1,277,862 $ 1,130,583 Cost of sales 375,111 215,473 972,238 853,059 Selling, general and administrative 86,891 29,326 190,470 123,957 Depreciation and amortization 27,329 11,194 60,328 42,866 Operating income 2,830 39,499 54,826 110,701 Interest expense (17,697 ) (1,565 ) (20,593 ) (8,136 ) Other, net (2,671 ) (6,110 ) 7,849 (5,519 ) (Loss) income before income taxes (17,538 ) 31,824 42,082 97,046 Income tax benefit (expense) 3,621 (4,442 ) (9,023 ) (14,545 ) Net (loss) income $ (13,917 ) $ 27,382 $ 33,059 $ 82,501 (Loss) earnings per common share, basic $ (0.30 ) $ 0.84 $ 0.91 $ 2.51 (Loss) earnings per common share, diluted $ (0.30 ) $ 0.83 $ 0.90 $ 2.50 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 47,015 32,753 36,416 32,819 Diluted 47,015 32,991 36,648 33,026 Cash dividends per share $ 0.08 $ 0.08 $ 0.32 $ 0.32





QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) October 31, 2024 October 31, 2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 97,744 $ 58,474 Restricted Cash 5,251 - Accounts receivable, net 197,689 97,311 Inventories 275,550 97,959 Income taxes receivable 5,937 8,298 Prepaid and other current assets 29,097 11,558 Total current assets 611,268 273,600 Property, plant and equipment, net 402,466 250,664 Operating lease right-of-use assets 126,715 46,620 Deferred tax assets 3,845 - Goodwill 574,711 182,956 Intangible assets, net 597,909 74,115 Other assets 2,874 3,188 Total assets $ 2,319,788 $ 831,143 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 124,404 $ 74,371 Accrued liabilities 103,623 50,319 Income taxes payable 6,620 384 Current maturities of long-term debt 25,745 2,365 Current operating lease liabilities 12,475 7,224 Total current liabilities 272,867 134,663 Long-term debt 737,198 66,435 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 117,560 40,361 Deferred income taxes 162,304 29,133 Liabilities for uncertain tax positions - 250 Other liabilities 19,113 14,747 Total liabilities 1,309,042 285,589 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 513 372 Additional paid-in-capital 701,008 251,576 Retained earnings 430,405 409,318 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (46,428 ) (38,141 ) Treasury stock at cost (74,752 ) (77,571 ) Total stockholders’ equity 1,010,746 545,554 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,319,788 $ 831,143





QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) Twelve Months Ended October 31, 2024 2023 Operating activities: Net income $ 33,059 $ 82,501

Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 60,328 42,866 (Gain) loss on disposition of capital assets (5,218 ) 278 Stock-based compensation 2,952 2,521 Deferred income tax (15,336 ) 5,147 Charge for deferred loan costs and debt discount 3,469 - Gain on deal contingent foreign exchange forward currency contract (6,512 ) - Other, net 4,495 1,529 Changes in assets and liabilities: Decrease in accounts receivable 973 6,969 Decrease in inventory 33,484 30,024 Decrease (increase) in other current assets 4,297 (1,880 ) Decrease in accounts payable (35,824 ) (11,611 ) Increase (decrease) in accrued liabilities 6,250 (4,249 ) Increase (decrease) in income taxes receivable 9,139 (9,009 ) (Decrease) increase in other long-term liabilities (7,155 ) 683 Other, net 411 1,283 Cash provided by operating activities 88,812 147,052 Investing activities: Business acquisition (848,614 ) (91,302 ) Capital expenditures (37,086 ) (37,390 ) Proceeds from disposition of capital assets 15,046 253 Cash used for investing activities (870,654 ) (128,439 ) Financing activities: Borrowings under credit facilities 785,000 102,000 Repayments of credit facility borrowings (83,750 ) (100,000 ) Debt issuance costs (13,808 ) - Borrowings (repayments) of other long-term debt (296,206 ) (2,567 ) Issuance of common stock 450,633 1,215 Proceeds from deal contingent foreign exchange forward currency contract 6,512 - Common stock dividends paid (11,972 ) (10,639 ) Payroll tax paid to settle shares forfeited upon vesting of stock (1,193 ) (567 ) Purchase of treasury stock - (5,593 ) Cash provided (used for) by financing activities 835,216 (16,151 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (8,853 ) 919 Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 44,521 3,381 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 58,474 55,093 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 102,995 $ 58,474





QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION

FREE CASH FLOW AND NET DEBT RECONCILIATION

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) The following table reconciles the Company's calculation of Free Cash Flow, a non-GAAP measure, to its most directly comparable GAAP measure. The Company defines Free Cash Flow as cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures. Three Months Ended October 31, Twelve Months Ended October 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Cash provided by operating activities $5,479 $44,493 $88,812 $147,052 Capital expenditures (13,651) (14,940) (37,086) (37,390) Free Cash Flow ($8,172) $29,553 $51,726 $109,662 The following table reconciles the Company's Net Debt which is defined as total debt principal of the Company plus finance lease obligations minus cash. As of October 31, 2024 2023 Term loan facility $493,750 $0 Revolving credit facility 222,500 15,000 Finance lease obligations (1) 60,676 55,000 Total debt (2) 776,926 70,000 Less: Cash and cash equivalents 97,744 58,474 Net Debt $679,182 $11,526 (1) Includes $50.3 million and $51.5 million in real estate lease liabilities considered finance leases under U.S. GAAP as of October 31, 2024 and October 31, 2023, respectively. (2) Excludes outstanding letters of credit.





QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE DISCLOSURE

LAST TWELVE MONTHS ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited) Reconciliation of Last Twelve Months Adjusted EBITDA Three Months Ended October 31, 2024 Three Months Ended July 31, 2024 Three Months Ended April 30, 2024 Three Months Ended January 31, 2024 Total

Reconciliation Reconciliation Reconciliation Reconciliation Reconciliation Net (loss) income as reported $ (13,917 ) $ 25,350 $ 15,377 $ 6,249 $ 33,059 Income tax (benefit) expense (3,621 ) 6,688 4,314 1,642 9,023 Other, net 2,671 (9,474 ) (4 ) (1,042 ) (7,849 ) Interest expense 17,697 878 950 1,068 20,593 Depreciation and amortization 27,329 10,953 10,894 11,152 60,328 EBITDA 30,159 34,395 31,531 19,069 115,154 Cost of sales (1),(2) 887 1,507 631 - 3,025 Selling, general and administrative (1),(2),(3),(4) 50,004 6,133 7,862 205 64,204 Adjusted EBITDA $ 81,050 $ 42,035 $ 40,024 $ 19,274 $ 182,383 (1) Expense (gain) related to plant closure. (2) Loss on damage to manufacturing facilities caused by weather. (3) Transaction and advisory fees. (4) Amortization of step-up for purchase price adjustments on inventory and accounts receivable.





QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE DISCLOSURE

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited) Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS Three Months Ended

October 31, 2024 Three Months Ended

October 31, 2023 Twelve Months Ended

October 31, 2024 Twelve Months Ended

October 31, 2023 Net Income Diluted EPS Net Income Diluted EPS Net Income Diluted EPS Net Income Diluted EPS Net (loss) income as reported $ (13,917 ) $ (0.30 ) $ 27,382 $ 0.83 $ 33,059 $ 0.90 $ 82,501 $ 2.50 Net (loss) income reconciling items from below 42,528 $ 0.91 3,851 $ 0.12 47,303 $ 1.29 8,401 $ 0.25 Adjusted net income and adjusted EPS $ 28,611 $ 0.61 $ 31,233 $ 0.95 $ 80,362 $ 2.19 $ 90,902 $ 2.75 Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA Three Months Ended

October 31, 2024 Three Months Ended

October 31, 2023 Twelve Months Ended

October 31, 2024 Twelve Months Ended

October 31, 2023 Reconciliation Reconciliation Reconciliation Reconciliation Net (loss) income as reported $ (13,917 ) $ 27,382 $ 33,059 $ 82,501 Income tax (benefit) expense (3,621 ) 4,442 9,023 14,545 Other, net 2,671 6,110 (7,849 ) 5,519 Interest expense 17,697 1,565 20,593 8,136 Depreciation and amortization 27,329 11,194 60,328 42,866 EBITDA 30,159 50,693 115,154 153,567 EBITDA reconciling items from below 50,891 74 67,229 6,028 Adjusted EBITDA $ 81,050 $ 50,767 $ 182,383 $ 159,595 Reconciling Items Three Months Ended

October 31, 2024 Three Months Ended

October 31, 2023 Twelve Months Ended

October 31, 2024 Twelve Months Ended

October 31, 2023 Income Statement Reconciling Items Income Statement Reconciling Items Income Statement Reconciling Items Income Statement Reconciling Items Net sales $ 492,161 $ - $ 295,492 $ - $ 1,277,862 $ - $ 1,130,583 $ - Cost of sales 375,111 (887 ) (1) 215,473 35 (2) 972,238 (3,025 ) (1) 853,059 (13 ) (2) Selling, general and administrative 86,891 (50,004 ) (1),(3),(4) 29,326 (109 ) (2),(3) 190,470 (64,204 ) (1),(3),(4) 123,957 (6,015 ) (2),(3) EBITDA 30,159 50,891 50,693 74 115,154 67,229 153,567 6,028 Depreciation and amortization 27,329 - 11,194 - 60,328 - 42,866 - Operating income 2,830 50,891 39,499 74 54,826 67,229 110,701 6,028 Interest expense (17,697 ) - (1,565 ) - (20,593 ) - (8,136 ) - Other, net (2,671 ) 3,271 (5) (6,110 ) 5,232 (5) 7,849 (6,738 ) (5) (5,519 ) 5,196 (5) (Loss) Income before income taxes (17,538 ) 54,162 31,824 5,306 42,082 60,491 97,046 11,224 Income tax benefit (expense) 3,621 (11,634 ) (6) (4,442 ) (1,455 ) (6) (9,023 ) (13,188 ) (6) (14,545 ) (2,823 ) (6) Net (loss) income $ (13,917 ) $ 42,528 $ 27,382 $ 3,851 $ 33,059 $ 47,303 $ 82,501 $ 8,401 Diluted (loss) earnings per share $ (0.30 ) $ 0.83 $ 0.90 $ 2.50 (1) (Expense) gain related to plant closure. (2) Loss on damage to manufacturing facilities caused by weather. (3) Transaction and advisory fees. (4) Amortization of step-up for purchase price adjustments on inventory and accounts receivable. (5) Pension settlement (refund) expense, losses (gains) on foreign exchange forward currency contract and foreign currency transaction losses (gains). (6)Tax impact of net income reconciling items.





QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION

SELECTED SEGMENT DATA

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) This table provides gross margin, operating income (loss), EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA by reportable segment. Non-operating expense and income tax expense are not allocated to the reportable segments. NA Fenestration EU Fenestration NA Cabinet Components Tyman Unallocated Corp & Other Total Three months ended October 31, 2024 Net sales $ 172,031 $ 65,075 $ 52,761 $ 203,435 $ (1,141 ) $ 492,161 Cost of sales 127,448 40,258 44,136 163,946 (677 ) 375,111 Gross Margin 44,583 24,817 8,625 39,489 (464 ) 117,050 Gross Margin % 25.9% 38.1% 16.3% 19.4% 23.8% Selling, general and administrative (1) 10,072 8,310 5,373 44,453 18,683 86,891 Depreciation and amortization 5,107 2,715 3,004 16,438 65 27,329 Operating income (loss) 29,404 13,792 248 (21,402 ) (19,212 ) 2,830 Depreciation and amortization 5,107 2,715 3,004 16,438 65 27,329 EBITDA 34,511 16,507 3,252 (4,964 ) (19,147 ) 30,159 Expense related to plant closure (Cost of sales) 887 - - - - 887 Net gain related to plant closure (SG&A) (5,299 ) - - - - (5,299 ) Amortization of step-up for purchase price adjustments on inventory and accounts receivable - - - 29,076 - 29,076 Transaction and advisory fees - - - 10,359 15,868 26,227 Adjusted EBITDA $ 30,099 $ 16,507 $ 3,252 $ 34,471 $ (3,279 ) $ 81,050 Adjusted EBITDA Margin % 17.5% 25.4% 6.2% 16.9% 16.5% Three months ended October 31, 2023 Net sales $ 180,446 $ 64,170 $ 51,868 $ - $ (992 ) $ 295,492 Cost of sales 135,490 39,070 41,488 - (575 ) 215,473 Gross Margin 44,956 25,100 10,380 - (417 ) 80,019 Gross Margin % 24.9% 39.1% 20.0% 27.1% Selling, general and administrative (1) 15,272 8,354 5,135 - 565 29,326 Depreciation and amortization 5,211 2,714 3,220 - 49 11,194 Operating income (loss) 24,473 14,032 2,025 - (1,031 ) 39,499 Depreciation and amortization 5,211 2,714 3,220 - 49 11,194 EBITDA 29,684 16,746 5,245 - (982 ) 50,693 Loss on damage to manufacturing facilities (Cost of sales) (35 ) - - - - (35 ) Loss on damage to manufacturing facilities (SG&A) - - (131 ) - - (131 ) Transaction and advisory fees - - - - 240 240 Loss on sale of plant - - - - - - Adjusted EBITDA $ 29,649 $ 16,746 $ 5,114 $ - $ (742 ) $ 50,767 Adjusted EBITDA Margin % 16.4% 26.1% 9.9% 17.2% Twelve months ended October 31, 2024 Net sales $ 650,058 $ 230,712 $ 198,424 $ 203,435 $ (4,767 ) $ 1,277,862 Cost of sales 498,378 144,585 168,414 163,946 (3,085 ) 972,238 Gross Margin 151,680 86,127 30,010 39,489 (1,682 ) 305,624 Gross Margin % 23.3% 37.3% 15.1% 19.4% 23.9% Selling, general and administrative (1) 56,630 31,318 20,727 44,453 37,342 190,470 Depreciation and amortization 20,994 10,420 12,244 16,438 232 60,328 Operating income (loss) 74,056 44,389 (2,961 ) (21,402 ) (39,256 ) 54,826 Depreciation and amortization 20,994 10,420 12,244 16,438 232 60,328 EBITDA 95,050 54,809 9,283 (4,964 ) (39,024 ) 115,154 Expense related to plant closure (Cost of sales) 3,025 - - - - 3,025 Net gain related to plant closure (SG&A) (4,196 ) - - - - (4,196 ) Amortization of step-up for purchase price adjustments on inventory and accounts receivable - - - 29,076 - 29,076 Transaction and advisory fees - - - 10,359 28,965 39,324 Adjusted EBITDA $ 93,879 $ 54,809 $ 9,283 $ 34,471 $ (10,059 ) $ 182,383 Adjusted EBITDA Margin % 14.4% 23.8% 4.7% 16.9% 14.3% Twelve months ended October 31, 2023 Net sales $ 667,482 $ 250,774 $ 215,445 $ - $ (3,118 ) $ 1,130,583 Cost of sales 517,805 158,491 178,210 - (1,447 ) 853,059 Gross Margin 149,677 92,283 37,235 - (1,671 ) 277,524 Gross Margin % 22.4% 36.8% 17.3% 24.5% Selling, general and administrative (1) 56,979 32,350 21,074 - 13,554 123,957 Depreciation and amortization 20,539 9,849 12,208 - 270 42,866 Operating income (loss) 72,159 50,084 3,953 - (15,495 ) 110,701 Depreciation and amortization 20,539 9,849 12,208 - 270 42,866 EBITDA 92,698 59,933 16,161 - (15,225 ) 153,567 Loss on damage to manufacturing facilities (Cost of sales) - - 13 - - 13 Loss on damage to manufacturing facilities (SG&A) - - 69 - - 69 Transaction and advisory fees - - - - 5,946 5,946 Adjusted EBITDA $ 92,698 $ 59,933 $ 16,243 $ - $ (9,279 ) $ 159,595 Adjusted EBITDA Margin % 13.9% 23.9% 7.5% 14.1% (1) Includes stock-based compensation expense for the three and twelve months ended October 31, 2024 of $2.0 million and $1.7 million, respectively, and $7.4 million and $9.3 million for the comparable prior year periods.



