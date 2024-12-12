Company announcement

December 12, 2024

Announcement No. 30/2024





Notification of executives and related parties’ transactions with Nilfisk shares

In accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation Article 19 no. 596/2014, Nilfisk has received the following notification from executives and/or their related parties’ regarding transactions in Nilfisk shares.

This notification is an ‘Initial notification’ regarding the purchase of 111,000 shares in Nilfisk by Ferd AS; a close associate of board member and primary insider Are Dragesund. The shares have been purchased on December 10,11 and 12, 2024, at a total price of DKK 12,254,700.

