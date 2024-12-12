Razor Energy Corp. Announces Completion of Sale Transaction

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF U.S. SECURITIES LAW.

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Razor Energy Corp. (“Razor Energy”, and together with its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Blade Energy Services Corp. and Razor Holdings GP Corp., collectively, the “the Corporation”) announces that it has closed the previously announced sale transaction and ancillary steps (collectively, the “Transaction”) pursuant to a Subscription Agreement, dated October 27, 2024, between Razor Energy, as vendor, and Texcal Energy Canada Inc. (the “Purchaser”), as purchaser, as amended by a Subscription Agreement Amending Agreement, dated as of November 27, 2024, and a Subscription Agreement Second Amending Agreement, dated as of November 30, 2024 (collectively, the “Subscription Agreement”). The Subscription Agreement was entered into in connection with the Corporation’s proceedings under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act (Canada) (the “CCAA Proceedings”) and approved by an order granted by the Court of King’s Bench of Alberta (the “Court”) on December 6, 2024 (the “Transaction Approval Order”).

The Transaction was completed on December 11, 2024. Following the completion of the Transaction, the Company is wholly owned by the Purchaser, is no longer a reporting issuer in Canada, and is no longer subject to the CCAA Proceedings. As previously announced, all outstanding shares, options, and other equity interests in Razor Energy have been retracted and cancelled for nominal consideration of $0.00001 per common share.

Pursuant to the Transaction Approval Order, certain excluded assets, contracts, and liabilities of the Corporation, which were not included in the Transaction, have been transferred to and vested in a newly-incorporated entity (“ResidualCo”). ResidualCo in anticipated to remain subject to the CCAA Proceedings, pending further order of the Court.

Copies of the Subscription Agreement and the Transaction Approval Order, and more information related to the CCAA Proceedings, can be found on the Court-appointed Monitor's website located at http://cfcanada.fticonsulting.com/razor-blade.

If you have any questions regarding the foregoing or require further information, please consult the Monitor’s website at http://cfcanada.fticonsulting.com/razor-blade or by contacting the Monitor at:

Phone: 1-403-454-6037

Email: Cameron.Browning@FTIConsulting.com

READER ADVISORIES

