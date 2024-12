Freight Technologies Announces Adjournment of Annual Meeting of Stockholders

HOUSTON, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freight Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: FRGT, “Fr8Tech” or the “Company”), a logistics management innovation company, offering a diverse portfolio of technology-driven solutions that address distinct challenges within the supply chain ecosystem, today announced that the Company has adjourned its 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting"), originally scheduled to be held on December 12, 2024, to Friday, December 13, 2024 at 1pm, Monterrey, Mexico time, in order to provide stockholders additional time within which to vote on all proposals.

The Annual Meeting was convened to consider proposals (the “Proposals”) presented in the Notice of 2024 Annual General Meeting of Members dated October 28, 2024, which is also available on the Company’s website at https://fr8technologies.com. At that time, there were not present in person, virtually or by proxy, a sufficient number of shares of the Company's common stock to constitute a quorum, leading to adjournment. At the time the Annual Meeting was adjourned, proxies had been submitted by holders representing 44.67% of the shares of the Company's common stock issued and outstanding on the record date and entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting.

During the period of adjournment, the Company and its proxy agent, Broadridge Financial Solutions, will continue to receive votes from the Company's stockholders with respect to the proposals set forth in the Proxy Statement.

Proxies which have been received will remain valid for the adjourned Annual Meeting. Holders of the Company’s ordinary shares whose names are on the register of members of the Company at the close of business on October 24, 2024 are entitled to attend the adjourned Annual Meeting. Shareholders who have not yet cast their votes are encouraged to do so by voting online as described in proxy instructions delivered in connection with the Annual Meeting.

About Freight Technologies Inc.

Freight Technologies (Nasdaq: FRGT) (“Fr8Tech") is a technology company offering a diverse portfolio of proprietary platform solutions powered by AI and machine learning to optimize and automate the supply chain process. Focused on addressing the distinct challenges within the supply chain ecosystem, the Company’s portfolio of solutions includes the Fr8App platform for seamless OTR B2B cross-border shipping across the USMCA region; Fr8Now , a specialized service for less-than-truckload (LTL) shipping; Fr8Fleet , a dedicated capacity service for enterprise clients in Mexico; and Waavely , a digital platform for efficient ocean freight booking and management of container shipments between North America and ports worldwide. Together, each product is interconnected within a unified platform to connect carriers and shippers and significantly improve matching and operation efficiency via innovative technologies such as live pricing and real-time tracking, digital freight marketplace, brokerage support, transportation management, fleet management, and committed capacity solutions. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. For more information, please visit fr8technologies.com .

