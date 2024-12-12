Refer Friends, Win Big: Jingo Launches Rewards Program





SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jingo, a new artificial intelligence (AI)-driven e-commerce marketplace , unveiled the launch of its anticipated referral program. This strategic initiative aims to accelerate user growth while rewarding loyal customers with substantial shopping credits.

The program, running from December 6, 2024, to February 28, 2025, offers participants the chance to win significant prizes for successfully referring new users to the platform. The top referrer will receive an impressive $50,000 in shopping credits, while the second and third-place winners will be awarded $30,000 and $10,000 in credits, respectively.

Jingo has garnered attention for its personalized shopping experiences, driven by innovative AI technology. The referral program represents a key milestone in the platform’s journey toward transforming e-commerce.

Rohan Bhanot, co-founder of Jingo, expressed enthusiasm about the program: "We are thrilled to launch this referral campaign as a way to thank our early adopters and encourage them to share the Jingo experience with friends and family. This program aligns perfectly with our goal to create a community-driven marketplace that understands and anticipates user needs."

The platform has secured backing and investment from industry leaders with extensive experience at companies like Pinterest, Walmart, Minted, eBay, and other prominent technology and retail organizations.

"We are so excited to have such an accomplished group of investors backing our goal. Their collective experience across technology, retail, and e-commerce will be invaluable as we work to change the online shopping experience,” shares Ujjal Pathak, co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of Jingo.

Program participation is straightforward: existing users share their unique referral code with potential new users. When referred individuals complete their first purchase, referrers earn credit toward the program's substantial prizes.

The initiative welcomes participation from all users across the United States, with no state restrictions. "This referral campaign will drive user growth and improve the overall Jingo experience. As our user base expands, Buddy becomes even more intelligent and capable of providing hyper-personalized recommendations," adds Pathak.

For more information about Jingo and its referral program, visit www.jingo.app.

About Jingo

Jingo is an innovative e-commerce platform transforming shopping into a hyper-personalized experience tailored to individual preferences. By leveraging advanced AI and data-driven insights, Jingo delivers product recommendations that align seamlessly with each user’s unique tastes and needs. The company’s mission is to make shopping a proactive and intuitive experience, fundamentally changing how people engage with commerce and technology.

Jingo is supported by experts with deep experience across leading companies such as Pinterest, Walmart, Minted, eBay, Square, Nike, Klarna, and Intuit. This collective expertise drives its vision to set a new standard for personalization, connecting customers with the products they love while creating a smarter, more efficient shopping ecosystem.

