Mayor Dan Carter’s statement on the Province’s announcement to address Ontario’s homelessness, mental health and addictions crisis

OSHAWA, Ontario, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- City of Oshawa Mayor Dan Carter has released the following statement in response to the December 12, 2024 Premier Ford press conference announcing the Province’s investment of funding and plans to enhance legislative powers for municipalities and police services to address Ontario’s homelessness, mental health and addictions crisis:

With this announcement, I am optimistic that collectively we are moving towards addressing Ontario’s homelessness, mental health and addictions crisis and providing compassionate services and safety for those who are most vulnerable.

This announcement signals an important step to providing individuals who are in need with access to safe shelter and a continuum of care as well as ensuring that our parks and public spaces are safe for everyone.

Oshawa is a strong and resilient city, defined by our compassion and our commitment to supporting one another through our challenges. As winter sets in, the reality of encampments and their harsh conditions is a heartbreaking reminder that more must be done to ensure everyone in our community has access to safe and stable housing. The reality is that encampments are not safe, and this announcement of funding and enhanced legislative powers will help save lives.

The City of Oshawa is committed to supporting our most vulnerable residents, while prioritizing the safety and well-being of everyone in our public spaces. Oshawa has led the way in innovative programs and services offering real-time support to those experiencing homelessness.

As a collaborative partner, the City has been key in helping to advance several innovative programs offered by the Region, including championing the Oshawa Micro-Homes Project, Durham Region Street Outreach Program (24/7), mobile Primary Care Outreach Program (7 days a week), and the Mental Health Outreach Program.

The City is also supporting the Region in its revitalization of two community housing projects in Oshawa with over 500 units combined and its plans to redevelop the former Ritson Public School to include mixed-use, sustainably built housing along with community programs.

Although the Region is responsible for social services, shelters, community housing, public health and police services, the City allocates more than $3 million annually to address health and safety to support residents and businesses through:

support for our downtown business community through additional lighting, security, addressing graffiti and garbage removal;

daily sidewalk and road cleaning in the downtown;

daily cleanup of street facing business entrances in the downtown;

aid to private property owners with the removal of drug paraphernalia;

introducing new opportunities for downtown businesses to apply for the Community Improvement Plan grant for security and safety items;

proactive parks patrol and cleaning of trails and parks across the city;

increased patrol 24/7 in the downtown by Municipal Law Enforcement Officers and Corporate Security Officers; and,

Oshawa Fire’s new specialized Rapid Response Unit combined with 20 additional firefighters to support quick and efficient response to overdose calls.

We’ve done everything we can at the municipal level, but the scale of this humanitarian crisis requires significant action and investment from the Provincial and Federal governments. This announcement is an important step towards addressing the complex issues of mental health and addictions in communities across Ontario.

As Mayor, I have been advocating for a 24/7 dedicated in-hospital mental health and addictions urgent care clinic in our city. This would provide the right care at the right time to relieve pressure on our emergency departments and first responders while also ensuring that we are better equipped to deliver responsive and comprehensive care to those in crisis. I have requested $40 million in provincial funding for mental health and addictions for Oshawa and stressed the urgency for agencies and governments to work together to focus on recovery programs in a safe and compassionate environment through a continuum of integrated care with wraparound supports.

With this announcement, we demonstrated that we are working collaboratively and committed to helping the most vulnerable in our communities. This investment and legislation will provide the foundation to begin to connect more people to the care they need, when they need it, while ensuring that our parks and public spaces are safe for all. We will have the foundation and tools in place to begin to transition individuals who are living in unsafe encampments to treatment programs and recovery beds and then supportive housing with wraparound services and the care that they deserve.

