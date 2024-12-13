Live Longer, Live Better.









PAOLO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Living longer is possible—but living better is essential. For many, the goal isn’t just to reach 100 years old but to thrive with vitality and purpose. pMD feels passionately that whether you’re 25 or 105, your greatest wealth is your health! Today, pMD, a leader in healthcare innovation, announces the launch of pCentenarian, a wellness program and technology designed to optimize your physical, mental, and emotional health. The program takes its name from “centenarian,” a term for someone who lives to be 100 years old or older.

“We’re talking to healthcare professionals who consistently seek ways to help patients adopt healthier habits, like routinely monitoring blood pressure or tracking daily steps. Unfortunately, they lack intuitive tools to help patients help themselves. pCentenarian is our solution, building on our mission to positively impact the health and well-being of people worldwide.” — Philippe d’Offay, Founder and CEO of pMD.

Although we can’t control how long we live, our daily choices significantly impact both the quantity and quality of those years. As we age, mobility, strength, and mental capacity all decline at various rates. Aging gracefully requires more than good luck though — it’s about building intentional habits. Yet, most people lack a clear roadmap for building those habits into daily life. James Clear emphasizes this in his bestseller, Atomic Habits, “You do not rise to the level of your goals. You fall to the level of your systems.” Andrew Huberman says, “Small habits done consistently can make significant changes in your brain.”

pCentenarian bridges the gap between aspiration and action, providing structured tools to help you reach your full potential. At the heart of pCentenarian is “p,” a revolutionary, proprietary technology designed to run quantum actions on your data. pCentenarian utilizes “p” to help you set goals, track activities, monitor progress, and keep you on pace to achieve your goals. Simplification has been at the heart of pMD since its inception, and “p” is incredibly easy to use. If you can send an email, you’ll have no problem using this technology.

Think of pCentenarian as your personal life coach, keeping you accountable and on schedule, to invest in yourself in the following key areas:

Strength and Mobility Training: Reduce your risk of injury by 40%. (CDC, 2020)

Learning New Skills: Increase brain plasticity and cognitive function, reducing dementia risk by 47%. (Alzheimer’s Association, 2020)

Creative Expression: Reduce anxiety and stress by up to 30%. (Frontiers in Psychology, 2020)

Hydration and Sleep: Increase energy by 20% while reducing cognitive decline by 30%. (Journal of the American Geriatrics Society, 2020 and Sleep Research Society, 2021)

pCentenarian initially launched as a proof of concept for pMD employees, helping them invest in their health by tracking hydration, sleep, steps, and learning. Employees enjoyed the gamified all-in-one design for wellness tracking. The results were undeniable. “pCentenarian has been a game changer for me,” said Ryan Sciacca, a pMD employee. “Since using pCentenarian, I’ve reduced back pain from a previous injury, managed stress more effectively, and significantly enhanced my problem-solving skills.”

If you’d like to learn more about prioritizing your health and how pCentenarian could enhance the quality of your life, visit us at www.pcentenarian.love or contact us at pCentenarian@pmd.com .

About pMD®

Founder and CEO, Philippe d’Offay, started pMD in 1996 as a technology and services company dedicated to improving the lives of healthcare providers and their patients. Inspired by his mother’s battle with brain cancer, Philippe felt a passion to create tools that make a meaningful difference in people’s health.

pCentenarian was originally his mother’s idea. She needed a solution to track essential tasks like taking medications, completing physical therapy, and the various tasks she knew were required to improve her health. Today, December 12th, marks what would have been her 75th birthday, so Philippe is excited to announce pCentenarian’s launch on this special day. With pCentenarian, he honors the woman who inspired him to create tools to improve the lives of healthcare professionals and patients.

