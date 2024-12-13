HRC WORLD PLC

NASDAQ FIRST NORTH, COPENHAGEN TICKER: HRC

ISIN: GB00BZ3CDY20

13 December 2024

INTERIM RESULTS TO 30 SEPTEMBER 2024

The Board of Directors of HRC World Plc (HRC), a company that provides restaurant management services especially in developing tourist-based and event-based revenues in member restaurants as well as implementation of HRC Music initiatives, is pleased to announce its interim results for the six months ended 30 September 2024, which is appended to this announcement.

During the reporting period, the Group achieved a net profit of $135,115, reflecting steady progress in our operations. As of 30 September 2024, the Group maintained a strong cash position, with $863,476 in the bank.

HRC World Plc continues to deliver restaurant management services to our member restaurants while improving the information technology systems utilized in our operations and developing AI systems to aid restaurants in managing their revenue generation efforts. Currently, The group is establishing IT infrastructure and data centre capabilities as new business verticals, which already started showing inflow of revenues.

THE DIRECTORS OF HRC WORLD PLC ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THIS ANNOUNCEMENT

About HRC World Plc

HRC World Plc is an England & Wales incorporated public company with registration number 10829936 and is quoted on Nasdaq First North (Copenhagen). HRC World provides café management services for developing tourist-based and event-based revenues in member restaurants as well as implementation of HRC Music initiatives.

Further information may be found at the Company’s website: www.hrcplc.co.uk

Company contact details HRC World Plc info@hrcplc.co.uk

+603 7786 0500

Certified Adviser Keswick Global AG info@keswickglobal.com

+43 1 740 408045

