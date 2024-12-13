Healthy Snacks Market Share to Rise At 7.0% CAGR, To Reach USD 201.17 Billion by 2034 | PMR

New York, USA, Dec. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Details

The global healthy snacks market size is projected to grow from USD 102.46 billion in 2024 to USD 201.17 billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 7.0%, according to a new report by Polaris Market Research.

Market Overview

The growing awareness about health among people globally is a notable factor pushing the market growth. It is causing a broader intake of nutritious snacks as they provide manifold benefits such as improving bone health, handling blood sugar levels, and decreasing the probability of conditions such as heart disease, diabetes, obesity, digestive issues, and cancer. Additionally, the growing demand for speedy, easy, and movable healthy snacks is reinforcing the market growth due to hectic schedules and agile lifestyles of people globally.

Key Insights from Report

The market for healthy snacks is significantly shaped by these products having low sugar and sufficient calories to offer energy without encouraging weight gain.

The healthy snacks market segmentation is mainly based on product, claim, packaging, distribution channel, and region.

Based on product, the fruits and fruits bars segment is expected to experience the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By region, the report provides market insights into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Healthy Snacks Market Scope

Report Attributes Details Market size value in 2024 USD 102.46 billion Market size value in 2025 USD 109.52 billion Revenue Forecast in 2034 USD 201.17 billion CAGR 7.0% from 2025 to 2034 Base year 2024 Historical data 2020-2023 Forecast period 2025-2034

Market’s Growth Drivers

Growth of Commodities with Tempting Flavors: In the near future, the market is expected to be spearheaded by commodities promoting distinct and tempting flavors and textures, advanced utilizing green technologies, and parcelled with renewable substances. A handful of surfacing future healthy snacks market trends are vegan snacks, commodities comprising zero fats, elevated or appending protein content, and whole grains, contributing to the healthy snacks market growth.

Improvement of Digestive Health: Consumers are regularly seeking wholesome alternatives in grocery stores, causing an inundation of commodities comprising operational constituents such as proteins, micronutrients, organic, fiber, clean-label, and plant-based things in conventional retail channels. These operational foods encourage holistic health by reinforcing digestive health assisting in weight handling, and curtailment in the probability of conditions such as obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular illnesses.

Growing On-The-Go Snacking Options: Appropriate edible foods and on-the-go snacking alternatives provide swift sustenance and satisfaction for people with hectic schedules. As per the 2023 State of Snacking review by Mondelēz, 88% of consumers yield to snacks every day. This trend designates the growing approval of on-the-go snacking to satisfy nutritional needs.

List of Healthy Snacks Market Key Players

Nestlé

Unilever

The Kellogg Company

Danone

Monsoon Harvest

Mondelēz International

PepsiCo

Hormel Foods Corporation

Del Monte Foods, Inc.

Geographical Analysis

North America accounted for the largest healthy snacks market share. This is due to the elevated spread rates of supermarkets, hypermarkets, and comfort stores have created sales evolvement in the region. Convenience stores are partnering with conveyance platforms to improve the online retail existence.

Asia Pacific is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the growing identification of the significance of gut-friendly, immunity-improving commodities involving prebiotics and probiotics. Several makers have appended operational commodities such as macronutrients and antioxidants to snacks to generate healthy alternatives.





Market Segmentation

By Product Outlook

Fruits and Fruits Bars

Savory

Cereal and Granola Bars

Nuts and Seeds

Trail Mix

Frozen & Refrigerated

Confectionery

Dairy

Bakery

By Claim Outlook

Gluten-Free

Low-Fat

Sugar-Free

Others

By Packaging Outlook

Jars

Boxes

Pouches

Cans

Others

By Distribution Channel Outlook

Supermarkets

Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Retail Stores

By Regional Outlook

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Netherlands Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Malaysia South Korea Indonesia Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Israel South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Mexico Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



