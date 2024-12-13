Healthy Snacks Market Share to Rise At 7.0% CAGR, To Reach USD 201.17 Billion by 2034 | PMR

New York, USA, Dec. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Details
The global healthy snacks market size is projected to grow from USD 102.46 billion in 2024 to USD 201.17 billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 7.0%, according to a new report by Polaris Market Research.
Market Overview
The growing awareness about health among people globally is a notable factor pushing the market growth. It is causing a broader intake of nutritious snacks as they provide manifold benefits such as improving bone health, handling blood sugar levels, and decreasing the probability of conditions such as heart disease, diabetes, obesity, digestive issues, and cancer. Additionally, the growing demand for speedy, easy, and movable healthy snacks is reinforcing the market growth due to hectic schedules and agile lifestyles of people globally.
Key Insights from Report
- The market for healthy snacks is significantly shaped by these products having low sugar and sufficient calories to offer energy without encouraging weight gain.
- The healthy snacks market segmentation is mainly based on product, claim, packaging, distribution channel, and region.
- Based on product, the fruits and fruits bars segment is expected to experience the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
- By region, the report provides market insights into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.
Healthy Snacks Market Scope
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Market size value in 2024
|USD 102.46 billion
|Market size value in 2025
|USD 109.52 billion
|Revenue Forecast in 2034
|USD 201.17 billion
|CAGR
|7.0% from 2025 to 2034
|Base year
|2024
|Historical data
|2020-2023
|Forecast period
|2025-2034
Market’s Growth Drivers
Growth of Commodities with Tempting Flavors: In the near future, the market is expected to be spearheaded by commodities promoting distinct and tempting flavors and textures, advanced utilizing green technologies, and parcelled with renewable substances. A handful of surfacing future healthy snacks market trends are vegan snacks, commodities comprising zero fats, elevated or appending protein content, and whole grains, contributing to the healthy snacks market growth.
Improvement of Digestive Health: Consumers are regularly seeking wholesome alternatives in grocery stores, causing an inundation of commodities comprising operational constituents such as proteins, micronutrients, organic, fiber, clean-label, and plant-based things in conventional retail channels. These operational foods encourage holistic health by reinforcing digestive health assisting in weight handling, and curtailment in the probability of conditions such as obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular illnesses.
Growing On-The-Go Snacking Options: Appropriate edible foods and on-the-go snacking alternatives provide swift sustenance and satisfaction for people with hectic schedules. As per the 2023 State of Snacking review by Mondelēz, 88% of consumers yield to snacks every day. This trend designates the growing approval of on-the-go snacking to satisfy nutritional needs.
List of Healthy Snacks Market Key Players
- Nestlé
- Unilever
- The Kellogg Company
- Danone
- Monsoon Harvest
- Mondelēz International
- PepsiCo
- Hormel Foods Corporation
- Del Monte Foods, Inc.
Geographical Analysis
North America accounted for the largest healthy snacks market share. This is due to the elevated spread rates of supermarkets, hypermarkets, and comfort stores have created sales evolvement in the region. Convenience stores are partnering with conveyance platforms to improve the online retail existence.
Asia Pacific is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the growing identification of the significance of gut-friendly, immunity-improving commodities involving prebiotics and probiotics. Several makers have appended operational commodities such as macronutrients and antioxidants to snacks to generate healthy alternatives.
Market Segmentation
By Product Outlook
- Fruits and Fruits Bars
- Savory
- Cereal and Granola Bars
- Nuts and Seeds
- Trail Mix
- Frozen & Refrigerated
- Confectionery
- Dairy
- Bakery
By Claim Outlook
- Gluten-Free
- Low-Fat
- Sugar-Free
- Others
By Packaging Outlook
- Jars
- Boxes
- Pouches
- Cans
- Others
By Distribution Channel Outlook
- Supermarkets
- Hypermarkets
- Convenience Stores
- Online Retail Stores
By Regional Outlook
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Italy
- Spain
- Netherlands
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Malaysia
- South Korea
- Indonesia
- Australia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Israel
- South Africa
- Rest of the Middle East & Africa
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
