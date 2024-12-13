Reclaimed Rubber Market Share to Rise At 10.5% CAGR, To Reach USD 3,946.87 Million by 2034 | PMR

New York, USA, Dec. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Facts

The global reclaimed rubber market size was USD 1,448.97 million in 2024, estimated at USD 1,600.39 million in 2025, and is expected to reach around USD 3,946.87 million by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2025 to 2034.

What is Reclaimed Rubber?

Reclaimed rubber is a substance rendered from scrap rubber that is utilized to restore or augment contemporary rubber in the making of rubber commodities. It is green, eco-friendly, and economical to virgin rubber. It is made through a multi-step procedure that involves categorizing, crumbing, de-polymerization, clarifying, testing, and packaging. Reclaimed rubber is utilized in an assortment of applications involving tires, hoses, belts, and other rubber commodities. It is less robust, stretchy, and hostile to caustic wear than contemporary rubber.

Download Free Sample PDF Copy of Report:

https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/reclaimed-rubber-market/request-for-sample?utm_source=gnw&utm_medium=gnw&utm_campaign=globe&utm_id=01

Key Takeaways from Report

The market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 10.5%.

The market for reclaimed rubber is expanding due to the requirement for economical options for virgin rubber.

The reclaimed rubber market analysis is primarily based on product, application, end users, and region.

Based on product, the whole tire reclaim (WTR) segment dominated the market.

North America dominated the market with the largest share and is anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period.

Reclaimed Rubber Market Dynamics

Growth Drivers

Growing Acquisition of Circular Economy Practices: The reclaimed rubber market size is expanding due to the growing acquisition of circular economy practices, highlighting reprocessing and reusing substances to decrease waste. In the rubber industry, this practice includes regaining utilized rubber, foremost from rejected tires, and reclaiming it for usage in making contemporary commodities. As governments and industries categorize justifiability, businesses are growingly seeking ways to decrease dependence on virgin substances, especially in the automotive and manufacturing sectors.

Technology Progressions: Progressions in technology play an important part in improving the caliber and productivity of reclaimed rubber production. Conventional techniques of reclaiming rubber were frequently incompetent, resulting in subpar substance quality. However, contemporary techniques such as devulcanization, a chemical procedure that shatters the sulfur bonds in vulcanized rubber, have notably enhanced the standard of reclaimed rubber.

Trends and Opportunities

Growing Automotive Industry: The automotive industry remains one of the biggest consumers of reclaimed rubber, pushed by the industry's escalating concentration on justifiability. As automakers operate to decrease ecological influence, many prefer reclaimed rubber as an economical and eco-friendly option to virgin rubber in the making of tires, seals, and other rubber constituents. Automakers are also growingly strained by administrative organizations to encounter stringent ecological standards, especially in the context of discharge and waste handling. This suggests that the reclaimed rubber market demand is expanding.

Growing Acquisition of Circular Economical Practices: Growing acquisition of circular economic practices, administrative constraints on waste management, and a growing requirement to decrease carbon footprints in industrial procedures. Trends such as technological progression in recycling methodologies and the usage of reclaimed rubber in industries such as automotive, footwear, and construction are anticipated to push the market growth during the forecast period.

Request for Discount on this Report Before Purchase:

https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/reclaimed-rubber-market/request-for-discount-pricing?utm_source=gnw&utm_medium=gnw&utm_campaign=globe&utm_id=01

Competitive Analysis

The firms are engaged in the production, recycling, and dissemination of reclaimed rubber for applications in several sectors involving automotive, industrial, and construction sectors. These functions vary from tire recycling to generating value-added commodities, and several of them are established in regions with robust administrative structures, such as North America and Europe.

Major players operating in reclaimed rubber market are:

Bolder Industries

Lehigh Technologies (Subsidiary of Michelin)

Liberty Tire Recycling

Marangoni Tread North America

ReRubber

Eldan Recycling

Scandinavian Enviro Systems

Global Rubber Industries

Peterborough Industrial Rubber

Rajoo Engineers

GTR Recycled Rubber

Kraton Polymers

Regional Insights

North America: This region holds the largest market share due to its progressing recycling framework, strict ecological directives, and robust demand from the automotive industry, especially in the manufacturing and overhauling sectors.

Europe: Robust administrative frameworks and sustainability enterprises throughout the region are expected to drive Europe's reclaimed rubber market with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.





Inquire more about this report before purchasing:

https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/reclaimed-rubber-market/inquire-before-buying?utm_source=gnw&utm_medium=gnw&utm_campaign=globe&utm_id=01

Reclaimed Rubber Market Segmentation

By Product Outlook

Whole Tire Reclaim (WTR)

Butyl Reclaim

Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM)

Drab & Colored

Others

By Application Outlook

Tire

Non-Tire

By End User Outlook

Automotive & Aircraft

Cycle Tire

Retreading

Belts & Hoses

Footwear

Molded Rubber Goods

Others

By Regional Outlook

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Netherlands Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Malaysia South Korea Indonesia Australia Vietnam Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Israel South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Mexico Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Related Reports:

Hypercharger Market

Automotive Turbocharger Market Size

Morocco Bus Market Share

Electric Commercial Vehicle Traction Motor Market Growth

Electric Vehicles Battery Recycling Market Analysis

About Polaris Market Research & Consulting, Inc:

Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR’s clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR’s diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semiconductors, and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR’s customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high-growth markets, emerging business environments, and the latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced, and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts, and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR’s customers.

Contact:

Likhil G

8 The Green Ste 19824,

Dover, DE 19901,

United States

Phone: +1-929 297-9727

Email: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter