Bombardier Announces Changes to its Board of Directors





MONTRÉAL, Dec. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Bettina Fetzer to its Board of Directors, effective January 1, 2025.

Bettina Fetzer is Vice President Digital & Communications at Mercedes‐Benz AG. She joined the company in 2004, and after working in various positions within Daimler AG and its subsidiaries, she became Head of Global Communications Mercedes‐Benz in 2015. Thereafter she was appointed youngest Vice President at Mercedes‐Benz in 2018 and became the first female Chief Marketing Officer of the company. Ms. Fetzer has served as a Director of Laureus World Sports Awards Ltd. and as member of the Board of Advisors of Mercedes‐Benz Museum. Ms. Fetzer holds a Diploma in European Business Studies from Hochschule Landshut, Germany and a Master’s in Business Management from the Lord Ashcroft International Business School, Cambridge, U.K. She is a member of the Board of Directors of Moncler SpA.

“Bombardier has undergone a significant and meaningful transformation over the past years. I am thrilled to join the company’s Board of Directors at such an exciting, and forward-looking time,” said Bettina Fetzer. “The Bombardier name is growing among the top brands of the world, and its products and services are second to none in the industry. I look forward to collaborating with my fellow Board peers to further write the next chapter in the company’s iconic legacy of pioneering innovation.”

Bombardier also announced that Mr. Ji-Xun Foo and Mr. Eric Sprunk have transitioned out of the company’s Board of Directors for personal reasons. They had served on the Board since 2022 and 2021, respectively.

“As Messrs. Foo and Sprunk depart from the Board after years of valued participation, I would like to extend my best wishes and personally thank them for the insights and wisdom they brought to Bombardier during their tenure. They greatly contributed to shaping the company we are today,” said Pierre Beaudoin, Chairman of the Board, Bombardier. “We look forward to welcoming Ms. Fetzer to our Board in the New Year. I am convinced her invaluable experience, passion and counsel will continue to propel Bombardier forward.”

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2c82bea8-aa58-43fc-8019-f8314681114d