U.S. Energy Corp. Announces Entry Into Binding Agreement For Sale Of East Texas Properties

HOUSTON, Dec. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: USEG, “U.S. Energy” or the “Company”) today announced that the Company has executed definitive documents for the sale of certain assets located in East Texas (the “East Texas Assets” and the “Transaction”). The Transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and the Transaction is expected to close on or before December 31, 2024.

HIGHLIGHTS

All cash proceeds of $6,825,000.

Proceeds are expected to be used to fund the continued development of U.S. Energy’s industrial gas project in Montana.

Divested assets averaged approximately 1.1 million cubic feet per day of natural gas and 168 barrels of oil per day for the quarter ending September 30, 2024.

Divested assets averaged approximately $136,000 per month of net cash flow at realized oil and gas commodity pricing of $72.99/bbl and $2.21/mcf, respectively, for the quarter ending September 30, 2024.

The transaction will have an effective date of November 1, 2024, and is expected to close on or before December 31, 2024.



MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

“We are pleased to announce the pending Transaction, marking a strategic divestment of a significant portion of the Company’s oil and gas assets in East Texas,” stated Ryan Smith, Chief Executive Officer of U.S. Energy Corp., who continued, “With proceeds expected to go directly towards advancing our industrial gas project in Montana, we anticipate that following the closing of the Transaction, U.S. Energy will sit in a position of enhanced liquidity and balance sheet strength across all measures. The divested assets will deliver an immediate realization of long-term value, secured at an attractive cash flow multiple, with proceeds being directed towards what is expected to be a highly accretive and scalable growth project. Additionally, the Transaction will streamline our operations and deliver meaningful cost savings by exiting a non-core geographic region. This transaction reflects our proactive approach to managing our oil and gas portfolio and underscores our strategy of monetizing legacy assets at favorable valuations to fuel future growth.”

EAST TEXAS ASSETS

U.S. Energy has agreed to sell the majority of its East Texas assets located in Anderson, Chambers, Henderson, and Liberty Counties, Texas, to a private buyer. The East Texas Assets, representing a total of 122 wells, are primarily operated properties that produced approximately 1.1 million cubic feet per day of natural gas and 168 barrels of oil per day for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The effective date for the Transaction will be November 1, 2024, and the Transaction is expected to close on or before December 31, 2024.

ABOUT U.S. ENERGY CORP.

We are a growth company focused on consolidating high-quality energy and industrial gas assets in the United States with the potential to optimize production and generate free cash flow through low-risk development while maintaining an attractive shareholder returns program. We are committed to being a leader in reducing our carbon footprint in the areas in which we operate. More information about U.S. Energy Corp. can be found at www.usnrg.com .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain of the matters discussed in this communication which are not statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Words such as “strategy,” “expects,” “continues,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “would,” “will,” “estimates,” “intends,” “projects,” “goals,” “targets” and other words of similar meaning are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying these statements.

