Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 27 0415 - RIKB 35 0917

Series RIKB 27 0415RIKB 35 0917
Settlement Date 12/18/202412/18/2024
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 4,831850
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 100.315/7.810103.201/6.570
Total Number of Bids Received 177
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 5,8311,040
Total Number of Successful Bids 145
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 145
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated 100.315/7.810103.201/6.570
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated 100.479/7.740103.665/6.510
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full 100.315/7.810103.201/6.570
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield) 100.382/7.780103.370/6.550
Best Bid (Price / Yield) 100.479/7.740103.665/6.510
Worst Bid (Price / Yield) 100.295/7.820102.300/6.690
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield) 100.368/7.790103.236/6.570
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.211.22