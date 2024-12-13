|Series
|RIKB 27 0415
|RIKB 35 0917
|Settlement Date
|12/18/2024
|12/18/2024
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|4,831
|850
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)
|100.315
|/
|7.810
|103.201
|/
|6.570
|Total Number of Bids Received
|17
|7
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|5,831
|1,040
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|14
|5
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|14
|5
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated
|100.315
|/
|7.810
|103.201
|/
|6.570
|Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated
|100.479
|/
|7.740
|103.665
|/
|6.510
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full
|100.315
|/
|7.810
|103.201
|/
|6.570
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)
|100.382
|/
|7.780
|103.370
|/
|6.550
|Best Bid (Price / Yield)
|100.479
|/
|7.740
|103.665
|/
|6.510
|Worst Bid (Price / Yield)
|100.295
|/
|7.820
|102.300
|/
|6.690
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)
|100.368
|/
|7.790
|103.236
|/
|6.570
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|1.21
|1.22
Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 27 0415 - RIKB 35 0917
| Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management