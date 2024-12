The financial calendar for SP Group in 2025 is:

31 March 2025 Disclosure of financial statements for 2024

24 April 2025 Annual General Meeting

29 April 2025 Dividend for 2024 at the disposal of shareholders

22 May 2025 Disclosure of Interim Report – First three months 2025

19 August 2025 Disclosure of Interim Report – First half year 2025

18 November 2025 Disclosure of Interim Report – First nine months 2025





