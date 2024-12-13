VR Resources is Underway on Hole 4 at Empire with an 800m Step-out from Hole 2 on the Opposing Margin of the Westwood Intrusive Complex

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VR Resources Ltd. (TSX.V: VRR, FSE: 5VR; OTCBB: VRRCF), the "Company", or “VR”, is underway on the fourth hole of the Phase 1, reconnaissance drill program on the 1 x 2 km magnetic anomaly at Westwood, part of the Empire District Project in Northwestern Ontario.

The first few core boxes in Hole 004 confirm that the target mafic-ultramafic rock with magmatic sulfide shown in Photo 1 below is present on the opposing side of the complex from the intersection in Hole 002 some 800 m away.



First though, WW24-003, completed to 141m was drilled to target a small chargeability anomaly along the magnetic trend with the highway showing 300m to the southwest, as well as to streamline project logistics for moving the drill to the opposing side of the Westwood magnetic anomaly for Hole 004. Drilling Hole 003 intersected the same leucogabbro that dominated Hole 1 and the top of Hole 2, along with sulfide-bearing mafic magma mixing zones.

Hole 004 now underway is an 800m step out from Hole 2 and has collared into the same coarse mafic-ultramafic rock (Photo 1) with disseminated sulfide. As shown on the plan map in Figure 1, it is on the footwall side of the steeply southeast-dipping polyphase intrusive complex from Hole 002. Magnetic susceptibility readings on drill core are relatively low for the target mafic intrusive, but it occurs near magnetite-rich rocks. Consequently, we are using shallowly inclined holes to successfully target magnetic gradients on 1VD maps around the large magnetic anomaly, in conjunction with EM conductivity and IP chargeability anomalies.

As shown in the lower profile in Figure 1, the mafic intrusion boundaries are inferred from the DCIP resistivity/conductivity on Line 2, labeled as “deeply weathering mafic rock”, and correlates well with the conductivity anomaly from the independent DIGEM airborne survey completed last winter, in December 2023. The same is true on DCIP Line 1, with Hole 002 having cut over 350m of mafic-ultramafic rock with variable magmatic sulfide in a similar coincidence of DCIP conductivity and DIGEM conductivity, with deep IP chargeability below.

From VR's CEO Justin Daley: “The goal for first pass reconnaissance drilling at the Westwood target was to prove the concept for a large and fertile mafic-ultramafic complex, and it is exciting to see in the first few boxes of this hole the same mafic rock with sulfide that we saw in Hole 002 on the other side of the multiphase intrusive complex. We are now working to expand our understanding for geophysical controls on this coarse mafic rock that we see in the highway showing, and now in Holes 2 and 4 some 800m apart.

“The drilling so far at Empire has relied on straightforward logistics afforded by the nearby Trans Canada highway, and despite rapidly changing weather at the onset of winter, we remain on track to finish this program on time and on budget. We look forward to providing further updates as we complete this drill program.”

Photo 1. (Upper) drill pad setup at northwest margin of Westwood Complex for Hole 004. (Lower) Megacrystic amphibole with pale interstitial melt segregations and local sulfide has been intersected in the top 30m of WW24-004 on the west margin of the Westwood intrusive complex. The rock is similar in texture to the mineralized highway showing and the mafic-ultramafic interval dominating Hole 002 some 800 m away. The coarse and elongate crystal habits of amphibole are characteristic of this rock unit and suggest a ‘quenching’ process during crystallization of an immiscible fluid, which is commonly targeted in exploration for magmatic sulfide mineralization in Ontario.





Figure 1. Drill hole locations shown on a total magnetic intensity map for the Westwood target at the Empire Project, with highway exposure sample location, overlain 900Hz airborne DIGEM anomalies, and completed IP section lines. The lower panels highlight the direct correlation of chargeability and near surface conductivity with the magnetic response over the inferred mafic-ultramafic intrusion.

About the Empire Project

The Empire project consists of 313 mineral claims in 1 contiguous block covering 10,254 hectares. The project is located on Federal crown land, with mineral rights administered by the Ontario Ministry of Mines. There is a 2% net smelter royalty on the claims. There are no annual payments, but the Ministry requires certain annual exploration expenditures and reporting (ie. mineral assessment reports) in order to maintain a mineral claim in good standing. The project falls within the Lac de Mille Lacs First Nation traditional territories.

Technical Information

Surface grab samples and drill core samples were submitted for geochemical analysis to the AGAT laboratory in Thunder Bay, Ontario. Drill core was logged, cut and sampled at the Holbik Exploration warehouse in Upsala, Ontario, with sample preparation completed by AGAT in Thunder Bay alongside gold and PGE determination by atomic absorption assay. ICP-MS analyses for base metals, whole rock, and trace elements is performed at AGAT’s laboratory in Calgary, AB. Analytical results are subject to industry-standard and NI 43-101 compliant QAQC sample procedures, including the systematic insertion of sample duplicates, blanks and certified reference material (CRM) done both externally and internally at the laboratory by AGAT, as described by AGAT.

Technical information for this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101. The content of this news release has been reviewed on behalf of the Company by Justin Daley, MSc, PGeo, President & CEO at VR, and a non-independent Qualified Person, oversees and/or participates in all aspects of the Company’s mineral exploration projects.

About VR Resources Ltd.

VR is an established junior exploration company based in Vancouver (TSX.V: VRR; Frankfurt: 5VR; OTCQB: VRRCF). VR evaluates, explores and advances opportunities in copper, gold and critical metals in Nevada, USA, and Ontario, Canada. VR applies modern exploration technologies, in-house experience, and expertise in greenfields exploration to large-footprint systems in underexplored areas/districts. The foundation of VR is the proven track record of its Board in early-stage exploration, discovery and M&A. The Company is financed for its mineral exploration and corporate obligations. VR owns its projects outright and evaluates new opportunities on an ongoing basis, whether by staking or acquisition.

