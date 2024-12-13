Advanced Flower Capital Inc. Announces Dividend for the Fourth Quarter 2024

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Dec. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advanced Flower Capital Inc. (f/k/a AFC Gamma, Inc.) (Nasdaq:AFCG) (“AFC”) today announced its dividend for the quarter ending December 31, 2024.

The Board of Directors of AFC declared a quarterly dividend of $0.33 for the quarter ending December 31, 2024 per outstanding share of common stock, payable on January 15, 2025 to the common stockholders of record on December 31, 2024. The December quarterly dividend is in line with the September quarterly dividend.

About Advanced Flower Capital, Inc.

Advanced Flower Capital Inc. (Nasdaq: AFCG) is a leading commercial mortgage REIT that provides institutional loans to state law compliant cannabis operators in the U.S. Through the management team’s deep network and significant credit and cannabis expertise, AFC originates, structures, underwrites and manages loans ranging from $10 million to over $100 million, typically secured by quality real estate assets, license value and cash flows. It is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that reflect the company’s current views and projections with respect to, among other things, operating results and borrower activity. All statements other than historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Words such as “believes,” “expects,” “will,” “intends,” “plans,” “guidance,” “estimates,” “projects,” “anticipates,” and “future” or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions and are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results. Certain factors, risks and uncertainties discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in AFC’s most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and subsequent filings, could cause actual results and performance to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact:

Robyn Tannenbaum

(561) 510-2293

ir@advancedflowercapital.com

Media Contact:

Profile Advisors

Rich Myers and Rachel Goun

(347) 343-2999

afcgamma@profileadvisors.com