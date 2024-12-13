Vital Farms Honored for Fourth Consecutive Year on Fast Company’s Annual List of Brands That Matter

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fast Company has recognized Vital Farms (Nasdaq: VITL) for the fourth consecutive year on its list of Brands That Matter. The annual awards program celebrates brands for their marketing efforts that demonstrate purpose, establish cultural relevance, and resonate with consumers and communities in a profound way. Vital Farms’ purpose—to improve the lives of people, animals, and the planet through food—is core to the company’s creative storytelling, which fosters trusted consumer relationships and inspires engagement and loyalty.

“It feels great being recognized as a Brand That Matters. I believe we can do bold work because Vital Farms is a company that matters—we're raising the standards in our food system, caring for animals, providing consumers the transparency they need and deserve, and supporting family farms,” said Kathryn McKeon, Chief Marketing Officer, Vital Farms. “The marketing works because it’s true. That’s an essential part of building a trusted brand. And through our talented in-house team and phenomenal agencies, we have fun bringing these stories to life. I think that shows up in the work.”

Fast Company celebrated Vital Farms as a brand that isn’t just contributing to culture but rather creating it. The brand’s “Farmer Pause” campaign was specifically highlighted as work “that was impactful, cleverly conceived and executed, and ultimately consistent with their brand ethos and popular perception.” The campaign, which ran during the holiday 2023 season, featured ads on streaming platforms reminding viewers that farmers don’t get to pause over the holidays. A QR code prompted viewers to write notes thanking Vital Farms farmers. In a testament to the emotional connection the brand has built between its stakeholders, consumers submitted thousands of thank you notes. Vital Farms aired several of the messages on radio ads across communities its farmers live in so they could hear the gratitude firsthand.

The honorees celebrated on this year’s list, including Vital Farms and other powerhouse brands like Nike, Tony’s Chocolonely, and King Arthur Baking Company, were judged by Fast Company editors on criteria including emotional resonance, cultural significance, timeliness, and originality. See the complete list in the upcoming winter print edition of Fast Company on newsstands beginning December 17, 2024, or online at fastcompany.com/brands-that-matter/list.

ABOUT VITAL FARMS:

Vital Farms (Nasdaq: VITL), a Certified B Corporation, offers a range of ethically produced foods nationwide. Started on a single farm in Austin, Texas, in 2007, Vital Farms is now a national consumer brand that works with over 375 family farms and is the leading U.S. brand of pasture-raised eggs by retail dollar sales. Vital Farms’ ethics are exemplified by its focus on the humane treatment of farm animals and sustainable farming practices. In addition, as a Delaware public benefit corporation, Vital Farms prioritizes the long-term benefits of each of its stakeholders, including farmers and suppliers, customers and consumers, communities and the environment, and crew members and stockholders. Vital Farms’ products, including shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs, are sold in approximately 24,000 stores nationwide. Vital Farms pasture-raised eggs can also be found on menus at hundreds of foodservice operators across the country. For more information, visit https://vitalfarms.com/.

ABOUT FAST COMPANY:

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. The editor-in-chief is Brendan Vaughan. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication, Inc., and can be found online at fastcompany.com.

