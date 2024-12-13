Online Training - Internal Communications Strategies with M365: How to Maximize SharePoint, Teams, Viva & Copilot

Dublin, Dec. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Internal Communications Strategies with M365: How to Maximize SharePoint, Teams, Viva & Copilot" training course has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Through comprehensive sessions and practical demonstrations, you'll gain valuable insights and skills to effectively utilize M365 tools such as SharePoint, Teams, Viva, and Copilot to foster collaboration, streamline communication, and enhance employee engagement within your organization.

You will learn how to apply the key M365 tools and create a complete intranet and engagement platform using SharePoint, Teams, Viva, and Copilot including:

Maximizing M365 Toolkit Integration: Seamlessly integrate M365 tools for heightened workforce engagement and productivity.

Seamlessly integrate M365 tools for heightened workforce engagement and productivity. Crafting a Dynamic Intranet: Design and implement an intuitive SharePoint-based intranet to enhance collaboration and content organization.

Design and implement an intuitive SharePoint-based intranet to enhance collaboration and content organization. Empowering Team Collaboration: Utilize Microsoft Teams as a central hub for project management and communication, boosting teamwork efficiency.

Utilize Microsoft Teams as a central hub for project management and communication, boosting teamwork efficiency. Enhancing Employee Experience: Leverage Microsoft Viva's insights and resources to elevate employee engagement and well-being.

Leverage Microsoft Viva's insights and resources to elevate employee engagement and well-being. Creating Interactive Engagement: Develop an engaging platform using SharePoint, Teams, and Viva to drive participation and community engagement.

Benefits Of Attending This ALI Virtual Certificate Training Series

Access practical presentations showcasing real examples and proven strategies from industry leaders.

practical presentations showcasing real examples and proven strategies from industry leaders. Networking list for attendees to continue the conversation after the conference.

for attendees to continue the conversation after the conference. Certificate of attendance for CEUs.

of attendance for CEUs. Gain guaranteed extensive, hands-on instruction on leveraging M365 for immediate enhancement of internal communications.

guaranteed extensive, hands-on instruction on leveraging M365 for immediate enhancement of internal communications. Get real-time answers to your most pressing questions regarding M365 integration and optimization for internal communication workflows.

Certifications

Receive your personalized certificate of completion for the "Internal Communications Strategies with M365: how to maximize SharePoint, Teams, Viva & Copilot" course immediately following the event. This may be submitted for continuing education credits at a variety of organizations.

Event Dates: Feb 13th, 20th, and 27th 2025

This event is designed and researched for directors, managers, vice presidents, specialists, officers, project leaders and consultants involved in:

SharePoint And Microsoft Teams Projects

Employee Communications

Intranet Communications

Digital Communications

Employee Engagement

Strategic Communications

Corporate Communications

Training & Development

Internal Communications

Employee Relations

Public Relations

Human Resources

Strategic Planning

Speakers

Chris Lucier, Digital Workplace Consultant - Habanero Consulting

Digital Workplace Consultant - Habanero Consulting Lisa Tsering, Internal Communications Specialist - Stanford Healthcare

Internal Communications Specialist - Stanford Healthcare Misty Moore, Communications Manager - HCA Healthcare

Communications Manager - HCA Healthcare Ben Skelton, Vice President - Habanero Consulting Inc

