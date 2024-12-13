Smart Water Technologies and Platforms in Jal Jeevan Mission, India - Growth Forecast to 2032

Dublin, Dec. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities for Smart Water Technologies and Platforms in Jal Jeevan Mission, India, Forecast to 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The lack of adequate and safe drinking water impacts the social and economic well-being of the human population. In 2019, the Indian government embarked on an ambitious project called the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) to offer functional household tap water connection (FHTC) to every rural household (100% coverage) by 2024. This will likely be extended by another 2 to 3 years. All Indian states have crossed the 50% mark in FHTC provision to rural households. As of September 2024, 11 states have achieved 100% FHTC coverage for all their rural households, while more than 10 others are expected to achieve this status by the start of 2025.



As a part of JJM and under the central government's direction, states are anticipated to implement Internet of Things (IoT)-based smart water solutions. This will enable near real-time water quality and quantity monitoring through IoT sensors to ensure an adequate supply of water quality (as per BIS 10:500 standards) and quantity (55 LPCD).

The goals are universal coverage; improved transparency of system functionality through real-time monitoring of the water supply system at a village, district, state, and central level; sustainability of the asset operations and maintenance (O&M); and resource optimization of the water infrastructure.



The cumulative expenditure on IoT-based smart water solutions in India is forecast to be $4.67 billion during the study period (2022-2032).



This study's addressable market is the expenditure related to implementing IoT-based smart water solutions. The segments in focus are IoT hardware, communications services, and O&M services. The analysis considers only opportunities that arise from the rural water infrastructure implemented under the JJM.



Other aspects covered include:

Growth drivers and restraints in implementing IoT-based smart water solutions as a part of JJM

Expenditure size, forecast, and year-on-year growth in IoT-based smart water solutions in the context of JJM

Profiles of companies to watch

Market value chain, solution trends, and procurement mechanisms

Growth opportunities for solutions providers

Key Topics Covered:



Strategic Imperatives

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Smart Water Technologies and Platform Solutions Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Ecosystem

Scope of Analysis

Market Segmentation and Scope

Market Segmentation: Definitions

Competitive Environment

6P Framework Shaping JJM Opportunities

Growth Opportunity Analysis

IoT Architecture in JJM

Growth Metrics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Growth Generator

Snapshot of JJM

FHTC Coverage by State

Estimated JJM Timeline

Expenditure Forecast for Smart Water Technologies and Platform Solutions

Expenditure by Segment, 2024 and 2032

Rural Population and GSDP by State

Estimated Annual Expenditure by State, 2024 and 2032

Estimated Cumulative Spending by State

Forecast Analysis - Maharashtra

Forecast Analysis - Karnataka

Forecast Analysis - Gujarat

Forecast Analysis - Kerala

Forecast Analysis - Uttar Pradesh (UP)

Forecast Analysis - Assam

Forecast Analysis - Tamil Nadu

C2A

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: AMR/AMI-based Smart Water Metering

Growth Opportunity 2: Customer Engagement Portal (CEP)

Growth Opportunity 3: Outcomes as a Service (OaaS)/Performance-based O&M Contracts

Appendix & Next Steps

Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities

